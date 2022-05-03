Northpointe Bank Personalizes Consumer Banking Experience with Total Expert

Top performing Bank1 now leverages Total Expert for home lending and retail banking, resulting in a cohesive, optimized customer journey and deeper customer relationships across the bank

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Northpointe Bank, the largest national lender based in West Michigan2, has begun using the Total Expert CRM and customer engagement platform to empower retail bank employees with relevant customer data in order to optimize the total consumer banking experience.

Northpointe Bank has relied on Total Expert for the past three years within its home lending business and has now expanded to retail banking based on the positive results. Total Expert helped Northpointe loan officers personalize outbound communications to consumers, identify cross-sell opportunities for new loans and services, and improve customer retention while optimizing their business processes. Northpointe Bank has helped more than 134,000 families with home financing since 2019, funding over $38 billion in loans in that period and earning Northpointe Bank a client satisfaction rating of 97% in Q1 2022.

“At Northpointe Bank the customer is always at the center of everything we do, and we continually work to provide a more personalized banking experience,” said Michael Winks, President, Lending & Retail Banking, at Northpointe Bank. “A few years back we recognized a need for a solution that could simplify our communications with home lending customers and free up time for our sales team to focus on more complex initiatives. We have seen firsthand what Total Expert has been able to accomplish, and want to leverage this platform for similar results with our retail banking services.”

Working with Total Expert, Northpointe Bank has been able to establish more consistent and personal customer communications, automate customer journeys, and achieve 85% open rates on marketing. Total Expert’s intelligent automation means busy loan officers and customer-facing banking teams can focus on developing strong customer relationships.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Northpointe Bank to help drive customer growth and loyalty for its retail banking team,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Northpointe Bank is a perfect example of how Total Expert’s modern, purpose-built platform can help teams develop lifelong customers. The company’s commitment to enhancing its customer experience through personalization and education is inspiring and has the power to change the whole banking experience.”

About Total Expert

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information, visit www.totalexpert.com.

About Northpointe Bank

Northpointe Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a client-focused company that provides home loans and retail banking products to communities across the nation. Our mission is to be the best bank in America by bringing value and innovation to the people we serve. For the past eight years, Independent Community Bankers of America® has ranked Northpointe Bank as a top-performing bank in the nation out of approximately 5,000 ICBA member banks. Learn more at www.northpointe.com. Member FDIC – Equal Housing Lender.

1. Northpointe earned the number eight best performing bank in the nation according to S&P Global Market Intelligence rankings for 2020.

2. Inside Mortgage Finance ranked Northpointe Bank number 40 in its Top 100 residential mortgage lenders nationwide based on its June 2020 lender survey, bank, thrift and credit union call reports, SEC filings, company earnings and agency MBS data.

