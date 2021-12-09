Northlane Capital Partners Announces the Sale of Discovery Data

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) announced today that it has sold its portfolio company Discovery Data Holdings, Inc. (“Discovery”) to Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), a leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment solutions, market intelligence, fund services, and events and editorial content for institutional investors and corporations.

Discovery Data is a globally recognized and trusted provider of data and information services to the financial services industry. Discovery’s platform empowers asset and wealth management firms, insurance companies, financial technology companies, and service providers to understand their target markets and to identify, assess, and seize new opportunities. Additional information is available at https://discoverydata.com/.

Sean Eagle, Partner at NCP, said, “During our investment period, we worked closely with the Discovery team to accelerate growth by expanding its product offerings and enhancing its go-to-market strategy. Discovery has established itself as a true market leader offering mission-critical solutions to its customers, and we are confident in its continued success.”

“The sale of Discovery represents a successful conclusion to what was a great partnership with NCP,” said Discovery CEO Bob Skea. “NCP has been highly additive throughout our partnership, and we are grateful for their support. We look forward to our next phase of growth as part of ISS.”

Justin DuFour, Partner at NCP, said, “We have enjoyed partnering with Bob Skea and the Discovery management team. The data and information services market has been a key area of focus for Northlane, and the sale of Discovery represents another successful outcome in our effort to invest in niche market leaders in sectors where we have significant domain expertise.”

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.

Contacts

NCP

Sean Eagle, Partner

(301) 841-1377



Justin DuFour, Partner

(301) 841-1375



Chase Edmonds, Vice President

(240) 319-4102