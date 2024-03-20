Home Business Wire North Highland Recognized by Independent Research Firm Among Notable Organizational Culture Consulting...
North Highland Recognized by Independent Research Firm Among Notable Organizational Culture Consulting Service Providers

North Highland recognized for industry focus in Financial Services, Government and Manufacturing Industries

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, was named a “Notable Provider” in Forrester’s report, The Innovation Consulting Services Landscape, Q1 2024 | Forrester.


With a geographic focus in EMEA and North America, the firm is acknowledged as a consultancy offering innovation consulting services with an industry focus in Financial Services, Government, and Manufacturing/production of consumer products.

According to the report, “In an environment of rapid change, continuous innovation is vital for sustained value creation. Innovation consulting service providers draw upon deep expertise with innovation success factors, have invested in tools and playbooks that drive efficiency in the innovation lifecycle, and instill the data-driven discipline into the creative process that is needed to maximize innovation ROI.”

“At North Highland, we empower our clients to embrace data and digital technologies to power their transformations,” said Alex Bombeck, North Highland CEO. “We believe inclusion in Forrester’s report emphasizes our expertise in helping clients build the capability to innovate in the routine flow of work.”

Forrester’s Innovation Consulting Services Landscape identifies top client needs in innovation addressable by consultancies. Consultancies that meet those needs were categorized by size and market focus.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. Our award-winning change and transformation services – powered by data and digital expertise – build lasting capability at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

Contacts

Courtney James

Director, PR

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

