North Dakota University System Extends State-Wide Contract, Adds YuJa Himalayas for Digital Compliance to Suite of Available Tools for 11 Institutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North Dakota University System (NDUS) has signed a multi-year contract extension with YuJa, Inc. to provide a comprehensive media and video hosting and streaming solution, as well as to use YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance, a data archiving security and compliance solution.

All 11 of the System’s institutions use YuJa with Blackboard, including Bismarck State College, Dickinson State University, Minot State University, Lake Region State College, Valley City State University, Dakota College at Bottineau, Williston State College, Mayville State University, North Dakota State University, North Dakota State College of Science, and the University of North Dakota.

“With YuJa, each institution of the NDUS has the toolset and flexibility to brand and create its own unique space according to need,” said Randy Wald, Operations Manager, Academic Services and Training Operations Manager at NDUS. “Since adoption and particularly after the pandemic struck in early 2020, YuJa has become an integral part of teaching and learning across the NDUS,” Wald said.

Since implementation, lecture capture, video streaming and test proctoring have been popular features across institutions. Some instructors have flipped classes, and others have automated recording their lectures and making them available for all students.

Now, NDUS institutions can use YuJa Himalayas, a storage and compliance solution that helps institutions manage large data workloads. The cloud-based tool reviews data workloads, identifying compliance issues, managing risks and enabling e-discovery scenarios, as well as helps meet the needs for institutional retention policies. Terabytes of content can be stored affordably, and deep search capabilities enable simple search and recall functions.

“Institutions in the North Dakota University System can easily manage content storage and archiving processes to archive content appropriately. Backed by the power of artificial intelligence, compliance can be automated and content can be quickly reviewed and searched as needed,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re happy to provide an all-in-one education technology solution for the entire NDUS system.”

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

The North Dakota University System is a unified system of higher education governed by the State Board of Higher Education. Organized in 1990, the NDUS staff supports the State Board of Higher Education’s mission to enhance the quality of life for all those served by the NDUS, as well as the economic and social vitality of North Dakota.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

