North and South America, Europe and Asia Data Centre Market Bundle Research Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Data Centre Developments in the North American and South American markets

This report provides an update of the main new Data Centre Developments in the North American & South American markets for third-party Data Centre facilities and CSP (Cloud Service Providers).

The survey includes the latest developments in Data Centre and Cloud regions reported from the end of June 2021 to the end of December 2021.

In common with other markets worldwide, the North American Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in demand for its services, and the South American Data Centre sector is dominated by the fast-growing Brazilian and Chilean markets.

The US market dominates the Americas, with almost 2,000 MW of power based on announced Data Centre developments.

Data Centre Developments in Europe – 2021 Onwards

The analyst finds a new third-party Data Centre Space under development of over 1.6 million m2 with investment of a total of Euro 15 billion from 2021 to 2023.

The Data Centre Developments in Europe – 2021 onwards report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across seventeen European Countries (including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK) using the analyst’s unique database of third- party Data Centres in Europe collated at the end of May 2021.

The analyst calculates that the new Data Centre projects from 2021 onwards will add potential new space of almost 1.6 million m2 and over 2,900 MW of power in the seventeen European countries surveyed.

The report reveals that compared with 2020, there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts from 2021. The analyst identified 105 build outs as of mid-2021, up from 70 in January 2021.

The UK sees the highest number of new Data Centre projects with twenty-two – followed by Germany with fifteen and now Spain with ten, followed by France and Italy with eight facilities,

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Europe as well as details of the proposed development(s).

Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific – 2021 Onwards

The Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific – 2021 onwards report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across eleven Asian Countries (including: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam) using the analyst’s unique database of third-party Data Centres in Asia-Pacific collated at the end of December 2020.

The report reveals that there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts from 2021. The analyst identified over fifty build outs as of the start of 2021 – making a significant cent year on year increase in the number of new Data Centre projects.

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Asia-Pacific as well as details of the proposed development(s).

Key Topics Covered:

Data Centre Developments in the North American and South American markets

Methodology

Introduction

Summary

The new Data Centre Developments in each of the 9 surveyed markets

Each country covers a list of DC Development, size and planned completion plus a profile of the new announced facility (Includes 90 facilities.)

The new Cloud Developments identified in each of the 9 surveyed markets

Includes details for each of the new Cloud developments announced.

Conclusion

Data Centre Developments in Europe – 2021 Onwards

Methodology

Executive Summary

European Data Centre Development Overview: First half of 2021, covering seventeen key countries

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, Power, Location, Proposed Launches

Data Centre Provider Profiles for new developments.

Summary

Conclusions – Key Data Centre Developments during the first half of 2021

Appendix I A list of the new Data Centres to be launched from 2021 onwards Three tables showing a list of the new Data Centres to be launched from 2021 onwards – Sorted by Country Market, Sorted by location, and sorted by size (m2)

Appendix II Equinix Data Centre Locations in Europe (EMEA)

Appendix III Global Data Centers (NTT) Data Centre Locations in Europe

Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific – 2021 Onwards

Methodology

Executive Summary

Asia-Pacific Data Centre Development Overview

The key locations for Data Centre Development

Conclusion – Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific 2021 onwards

Appendix

List of Data Centre Development, sorted by country, sorted by location and sorted by size

