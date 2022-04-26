Norsk Titanium Completes Full Scale Article Testing with GA-ASI

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Norsk Titanium US Inc. (OSL: NTI, OTCQB: NORSF), a global leader in metal 3D printing through its Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology, announces successful component level testing with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI).





Started in 2021, the test program explored the application of Norsk Titanium’s RPD® technology in significant structural applications for GA-ASI products. The preliminary test results for the selected landing gear component indicated promising performance.

This effort was performed as part of Norsk Titanium’s expansion into the defense market with Norsk Titanium US producing the test component using their patented RPD® additive technology. GA-ASI additive and structural engineering teams conducted inspection and functional load testing as well as material testing. Testing was conducted in support of the GA-ASI mission to enable and accelerate additive manufacturing technology integration into their design & manufacturing operations, processes, and products maximizing the buy-to-fly ratio benefits for GA-ASI and their customers.

“We would like to thank GA-ASI for their support of our technology and the additive industry in general,” said Nicholas Mayer, Norsk Titanium Vice President, Commercial. “We believe there is a good fit for our technology in GA-ASI applications that traditionally call for long lead time forgings. Our team is ready to support GA-ASI as they continue their qualification process and further develop their DED additive applications.”

ABOUT NORSK TITANIUM

Norsk Titanium is a global leader in metal 3D printing, innovating the future of metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With its proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology and 700 MT of production capacity, Norsk Titanium offers cost-efficient 3D printing of value-added metal parts to a large addressable market. The RPD® technology uses significantly less raw material, energy, and time than traditional energy-intensive forming methods, presenting customers with an opportunity to better manage input costs, logistics, and environmental impact. RPD® printed parts are already flying on commercial aircraft, and Norsk Titanium has gained significant traction with large defense and industrial customers.

www.norsktitanium.com

Contacts

Lauren Quesada, Griffin Communications Group



Lauren@griffincg.com;+1 281-744-7938