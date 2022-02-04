Norgren Offers Extensive Valve Manifold Series with Ethernet Protocols and IO-Link Connectivity Options

LITTLETON, Co.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Norgren’s extensive portfolio of VR Series valve manifold solutions has expanded with a comprehensive array of connectivity options for industrial users. With new communication protocols, Norgren’s valve offering paves the way for a complete connected pneumatic solution as well as a one-stop-shop for valve manifolds.





Adding to the existing Multipole connectivity option, the VR Series now includes Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, and IO-Link to support a wide range of customers connecting to new or existing systems. Using a connected valve, users can gain further performance insights on how their system is performing as a whole plus easier installation and less analog hardware.

With 10mm and 15mm valve manifold body sizes available, the VR Series is a compact solution bringing flexibility and modularity. A simple plug-in, sub-base design allows valves to be exchanged quickly with up to 24 solenoids for prompt installation and no plumbing interruptions while supporting ongoing maintenance requirements.

Other key features include:

Reliable operation with over 30 million cycles

Integrated silencers and fittings for simple connections

Horizontal and vertical orientation options

Lightweight, IP65 rated metal body for use in challenging environments

With Norgren’s established expertise in the market, the enhanced VR Series builds on this legacy by creating a simple, high performing and connected solution for industrial applications in sectors such as food and beverage, machine tools, mechanical, packaging, material handling, and paper.

Bradlee Dittmer, Product Manager states, “The connectivity enhancements to the VR Series valve manifolds allows us to meet the growing demand for connected technology. Our comprehensive portfolio offers a wide spectrum of connectivity solutions from simple multipole to more complex communications such as EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT systems. Linking the new VR Series manifold range with industrial Ethernet or IO-Link ensures engineers gain further data-driven performance insights for better operational efficiencies. As our valve product lines continue to evolve, expect big things to come from Norgren.”

For more information on the VR Valve Manifold Series or to configure a valve manifold that best suits your needs use the online configurator by visiting norgren.com.

About Norgren

A well-respected world leader in motion control and fluid technology, Norgren is ideally placed to unearth Breakthrough Engineering solutions and play an active role in important industry sectors that contribute to the quality and success of everyday life. Norgren offers insight, technical excellence and, a collaborative approach, to help our customers forge a brighter future. Norgren’s reputation rests on a world-class portfolio of high-performance products comprising of Bimba, Buschjost, FAS, Herion, Kloehn and Maxseal; and an ability to deliver exceptional local service. Part of the £1.8 billion engineering group IMI plc, Norgren has a sales and service network in 55 countries, technical centres in the USA, Germany, UK and China, and manufacturing facilities around the world.

About IMI plc

IMI plc, the specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. Its innovative technologies, built around valves and actuators, enable vital processes to operate safely, sustainably, cleanly, efficiently and cost effectively. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 18 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Further information is available at www.imiplc.com.

IMI, Norgren, Bimba, Buschjost, FAS, Herion, Kloehn and Maxseal are registered trademarks of IMI and Norgren companies.

