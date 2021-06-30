Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces the MARCH MegaVIA™ Plasma Treatment System for Large Panels in Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing

Increases process capacity for large PCB panels by more than 54% with only 2% increase in footprint

CONCORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson Electronics Solutions, a division of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), a global leader in plasma processing technology, introduces the MARCH MegaVIA™ Plasma Treatment System with a 15-cell configuration for panel sizes up to 30 x 52 inches in printed circuit board manufacturing. With overall dimensions of 1652mm W x 1782mm D x 2326mm H, the new MegaVIA™ system offers increased panel loading by more than 54% with only a 2% increase in footprint when compared to a MARCH MaxVIA™-Plus. The new platform delivers high process reproducibility and plasma treatment uniformity for PCB panels.





“Nordson has set the global standard for plasma treatment in the PCB market for more than 35 years with its industry-leading MARCH VIA platform,” explained Al Bousetta, director of marketing, MARCH Products. “The new MegaVIA™ plasma system builds on the success of earlier platforms with increased process capacity for large panels and minimum use of valuable production floor space. As with other VIA series products, the system provides uniform plasma treatment results to meet rigorous PCB manufacturing requirements.”

The MegaVIA™ system provides plasma treatment at 40 kHz and accommodates all common gases — CF4, oxygen, nitrogen, and argon — with high process reproducibility and uniformity. An EPC controller with intuitive Windows® 10 PC-based touch screen HMI allows for a wide range of data collection and control capabilities.

Plasma treatment uniformity is critical for a large chamber system. Higher than 80% uniformity for desmear and etch back applications to both sides of the PCB panels is achieved using the MegaVIA™ system’s power-power electrode configuration, balanced vacuum and gas flow, and temperature management technologies.

For more information, contact Nordson MARCH at info@nordsonmarch.com or visit the website at www.nordsonmarch.com.

About Nordson Electronics Solutions

Nordson Electronics Solutions offers products to customers for plasma surface treatment, precision automated fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and selective soldering. Consisting of complementary product lines –MARCH, ASYMTEK, and SELECT – we deliver to semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board assembly, and other precision assembly operations. Our passion is helping customers take their processes further faster, with best-in-class technologies, dedicated global sales and support teams, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is one of the world’s leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants, coatings and other materials to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components as well as technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has direct operations and sales support offices in more than 30 countries.

