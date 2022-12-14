Nordson Corporation Reports a Strong Fourth Quarter and Record Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter:

Sales were $684 million, a 14% year-over-year increase, 18% organic

Operating profit was $178 million, a 17% increase over prior year

Earnings were $2.44 per diluted share, a 30% increase from prior year earnings per share

Full Year:

Full year sales, operating profit, and earnings per share were all Company records

Sales were $2.6 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase

Earnings were $8.81 per diluted share; adjusted earnings were $9.43 per diluted share, a 22% increase from prior year adjusted earnings per share

2023 Guidance:

Fiscal 2023 forecasted sales growth of 1% to 7% and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.75 to $10.10 per share

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022. Sales were $684 million, a 14% increase compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter sales of $599 million. The increase in fourth quarter 2022 sales included 18% organic volume growth, a favorable 4% acquisition impact and unfavorable currency translation of 8%. Organic sales growth was strong in virtually all end markets, and particularly robust for electronics and medical.

Operating profit in the quarter was $178 million, or 26% of sales, a 17% increase compared to the prior year operating profit of $151 million. Sales volume leverage drove the quarterly increase. EBITDA in the quarter totaled $202 million, or 30% of sales, and represents an increase of 14% from the prior year EBITDA of $177 million.

Net income was $141 million, a 28% increase compared to the prior year earnings of $110 million. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share were $2.44, a 30% increase over the prior year earnings of $1.88 per diluted share.

Commenting on the Company’s fiscal 2022 fourth quarter results, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan said, “Once again, our teams responded to the broad-based demand of our customers and delivered a strong fourth quarter sales and operating performance. This is the second consecutive time that we have broken our quarterly sales record, despite significant currency headwinds. This is a testament to the execution of our Ascend strategy, as well as the resilience of our winning teams.”

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $356 million increased 13% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, driven by a 16% organic sales increase and a favorable acquisition impact of 7%, partially offset by an unfavorable currency impact of 10%. The organic sales increase was driven by robust demand in nearly all end markets with particularly strong system sales in the Americas and Europe. Operating profit totaled $110 million in the quarter, or 31% of sales, an increase of 8% compared to the prior year operating profit.

Medical and Fluid Solutions sales of $181 million increased 11% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, driven by an organic sales increase of 15% that was partially offset by an unfavorable currency impact of 4%. Organic sales growth was driven by strong demand for medical fluid components and interventional solutions product lines. Operating profit totaled $52 million in the quarter, or 29% of sales, an increase of 2% compared to the prior year operating profit.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $147 million increased 21% compared to the prior year fourth quarter, driven by an organic sales increase of 28% that was partially offset by an unfavorable currency impact of 7%. Organic sales growth was very strong in test and inspection systems, plus double-digit growth in electronics dispense product lines. Operating profit totaled $38 million in the quarter, or 26% of sales, an increase of 131% compared to the prior year operating profit.

“Our fourth quarter 2022 performance was a strong finish to a record year with double-digit organic sales growth in nearly all end markets. It was a dynamic quarter with increasing currency headwinds, continued inflationary pressure and a less favorable sales mix pressuring gross margins; however, the strong volume growth and related leverage still delivered targeted organic incremental operating profit margins of 43%. We remain focused on passing along price increases to offset inflation and executing the Ascend strategy to drive profitable growth,” said Nordson Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joseph Kelley.

Fiscal 2022 Full Year Results

Sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 were $2.6 billion, an increase of 10% compared to the same period a year ago. This sales growth was driven by an 11% increase in organic volume and a favorable acquisition impact of 3%, partially offset by an unfavorable currency impact of 4%. Full year operating profit was $702 million. Net income was $513 million and diluted earnings per share were $8.81.

Adjusted operating profit, excluding non-recurring acquisition and facility consolidation costs, was $707 million, or 27% of sales, an increase of 15% compared to prior year adjusted operating profit. Adjusted net income, excluding the non-cash pension annuitization charge and other non-recurring costs, was $550 million, a 21% increase compared to the prior year adjusted net income of $454 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $9.43, a 22% increase over the prior year earnings of $7.74 per diluted share.

Mr. Nagarajan continued, “Reflecting on fiscal 2022, Nordson employees managed through supply chain constraints, increasing currency pressures, COVID-19 shutdowns and labor challenges. Throughout it all, they remained true to our core values, including excellence, energy and respect for people, while innovating and solving complex problems for our customers. We have added to this differentiating set of core capabilities, our NBS Next growth framework, which has guided our choices and helped us prioritize our efforts and resources this year. Our record performance is the result. As we transition into fiscal 2023, we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers and expanding the practice of the NBS Next growth framework deeper in the organization to enable us to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns.”

Outlook

Following two consecutive years of record setting performance and a strong finish to fiscal 2022, we enter fiscal 2023 with approximately $1 billion in backlog, inclusive of the acquired CyberOptics backlog. The book-to-bill in the fourth quarter of 2022 was slightly unfavorable and the year-over-year currency headwinds are significant as evidenced in our fiscal fourth quarter results.

Based on the combination of order entry, backlog, customer delivery timing requests and current exchange rates, we anticipate delivering sales growth in the range of 1% to 7% in fiscal 2023 when compared to fiscal 2022. Full year fiscal 2023 earnings are forecasted to be in the range of $8.75 to $10.10 per share. This full year guidance assumes an unfavorable currency impact of approximately 2% on sales and 3% on earnings.

First quarter 2023 sales are forecasted in the range of $605 to $630 million with adjusted earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.00 per diluted share. Included in the forecasted guidance amounts are the unfavorable currency impacts of approximately 4% on sales and 7% on earnings.

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during its previously announced webcast on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31,



2022 October 31,



2021 October 31,



2022 October 31,



2021 Sales $ 683,581 $ 599,247 $ 2,590,278 $ 2,362,209 Cost of sales 320,398 268,097 1,163,742 1,038,129 Gross profit 363,183 331,150 1,426,536 1,324,080 Gross margin % 53.1 % 55.3 % 55.1 % 56.1 % Selling & administrative expenses 185,574 179,715 724,176 708,953 Operating profit 177,609 151,435 702,360 615,127 Interest expense – net (5,095 ) (4,452 ) (20,387 ) (23,341 ) Other income (expense) – net 5,026 (6,874 ) (32,694 ) (17,610 ) Income before income taxes 177,540 140,109 649,279 574,176 Income taxes 36,291 29,649 136,176 119,808 Net Income $ 141,249 $ 110,460 $ 513,103 $ 454,368 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,170 58,123 57,629 58,091 Diluted 57,823 58,792 58,249 58,734 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 2.47 $ 1.90 $ 8.90 $ 7.82 Diluted earnings $ 2.44 $ 1.88 $ 8.81 $ 7.74

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,457 $ 299,972 Receivables – net 537,313 489,389 Inventories – net 383,398 327,195 Other current assets 48,803 48,282 Total current assets 1,132,971 1,164,838 Property, plant & equipment – net 353,442 355,565 Goodwill 1,804,693 1,713,148 Other assets 529,269 557,410 $ 3,820,375 $ 3,790,961 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 392,537 $ 34,188 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 441,666 411,206 Total current liabilities 834,203 445,394 Long-term debt 345,320 781,709 Other liabilities 346,477 404,728 Total shareholders’ equity 2,294,375 2,159,130 $ 3,820,375 $ 3,790,961

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 513,103 $ 454,368 Depreciation and amortization 99,923 103,883 Other non-cash items 63,174 32,356 Changes in working capital (107,314 ) 29,011 Other (55,755 ) (73,691 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 513,131 545,927 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (51,428 ) (38,303 ) Acquisitions (171,613 ) — Other – net 280 5,134 Net cash used in investing activities (222,761 ) (33,169 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (33,908 ) (289,416 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (5,439 ) (6,624 ) Dividends paid (125,914 ) (97,683 ) Issuance of common shares 12,124 31,780 Purchase of treasury shares (262,869 ) (60,970 ) Net cash used in financing activities (416,006 ) (422,913 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash (10,879 ) 1,834 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (136,515 ) 91,679 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 299,972 208,293 End of period $ 163,457 $ 299,972

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance October 31,



2022 October 31,



2021 Organic Acquisitions



/ Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 355,659 $ 314,307 15.5 % 7.4 % (9.7 ) % 13.2 % Medical and fluid solutions 181,342 163,504 14.6 % — % (3.7 ) % 10.9 % Advanced technology solutions 146,580 121,436 27.8 % — % (7.1 ) % 20.7 % Total sales $ 683,581 $ 599,247 17.8 % 3.9 % (7.6 ) % 14.1 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas 303,738 250,570 18.1 % 3.9 % (0.8 ) % 21.2 % Europe 165,702 163,592 12.3 % 3.9 % (14.9 ) % 1.3 % Asia Pacific 214,141 185,085 22.3 % 3.7 % (10.3 ) % 15.7 % Total sales $ 683,581 $ 599,247 17.8 % 3.9 % (7.6 ) % 14.1 % Twelve Months Ended Sales Variance October 31,



2022 October 31,



2021 Organic Acquisitions



/ Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 1,337,242 $ 1,246,947 7.0 % 6.1 % (5.9 ) % 7.2 % Medical and fluid solutions 690,177 641,654 9.7 % — % (2.1 ) % 7.6 % Advanced technology solutions 562,859 473,608 22.4 % — % (3.6 ) % 18.8 % Total sales $ 2,590,278 $ 2,362,209 10.8 % 3.3 % (4.4 ) % 9.7 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas 1,096,596 969,110 10.9 % 2.8 % (0.5 ) % 13.2 % Europe 645,603 617,492 10.7 % 3.9 % (10.0 ) % 4.6 % Asia Pacific 848,079 775,607 11.0 % 3.2 % (4.9 ) % 9.3 % Total sales $ 2,590,278 $ 2,362,209 10.8 % 3.3 % (4.4 ) % 9.7 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES – ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 355,659 $ 314,307 $ 1,337,242 $ 1,246,947 Medical and fluid solutions 181,342 163,504 690,177 641,654 Advanced technology solutions 146,580 121,436 562,859 473,608 Total sales $ 683,581 $ 599,247 $ 2,590,278 $ 2,362,209 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 110,387 $ 102,677 $ 434,476 $ 414,192 Medical and fluid solutions 51,689 50,758 217,199 198,194 Advanced technology solutions 37,720 16,346 133,253 73,466 Corporate (22,187 ) (18,346 ) (82,568 ) (70,725 ) Total operating profit $ 177,609 $ 151,435 $ 702,360 $ 615,127 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $ — $ — $ 1,563 $ — Medical and fluid solutions — — 2,498 — Corporate — — 897 — Total adjustments $ — $ — $ 4,958 $ — ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) % of



Sales % of



Sales % of



Sales % of



Sales Industrial precision solutions $ 110,387 31 % $ 102,677 33 % $ 436,039 33 % $ 414,192 33 % Medical and fluid solutions 51,689 29 % 50,758 31 % 219,697 32 % 198,194 31 % Advanced technology solutions 37,720 26 % 16,346 13 % 133,253 24 % 73,466 16 % Corporate (22,187 ) (18,346 ) (81,671 ) (70,725 ) Total operating profit – adjusted $ 177,609 26 % $ 151,435 25 % $ 707,318 27 % $ 615,127 26 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 7,186 $ 6,259 $ 27,891 $ 25,673 Medical and fluid solutions 12,528 14,033 54,674 56,600 Advanced technology solutions 2,075 2,954 8,780 11,826 Corporate 2,892 2,404 8,578 9,784 Total depreciation & amortization $ 24,681 $ 25,650 $ 99,923 $ 103,883 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial precision solutions $ 117,573 33 % $ 108,936 35 % $ 463,930 35 % $ 439,865 35 % Medical and fluid solutions 64,217 35 % 64,791 40 % 274,371 40 % 254,794 40 % Advanced technology solutions 39,795 27 % 19,300 16 % 142,033 25 % 85,292 18 % Corporate (19,295 ) (15,942 ) (73,093 ) (60,941 ) Total EBITDA $ 202,290 30 % $ 177,085 30 % $ 807,241 31 % $ 719,010 30 %

(1) Represents severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with the NDC acquisition. (2) Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions or facility closures. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES – PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 177,609 $ 151,435 $ 702,360 $ 615,127 Other / interest expense – net (69 ) (11,326 ) (53,081 ) (40,951 ) Net income 141,249 110,460 513,103 454,368 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.44 $ 1.88 $ 8.81 $ 7.74 Shares outstanding – diluted 57,823 58,792 58,249 58,734 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ — $ — $ 1,563 $ — Severance and other — — 3,395 — NON-OPERATING EXPENSE ADJUSTMENTS Pension settlement loss $ — $ — $ 41,221 $ — Total adjustments $ — $ — $ 46,179 $ — Adjustments net of tax $ — $ — $ 36,494 $ — EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ — $ — $ 0.62 $ — NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating profit (1) $ 177,609 $ 151,435 $ 707,318 $ 615,127 Operating profit % of sales 26.0 % 25.3 % 27.3 % 26.0 % Net income (2) $ 141,249 $ 110,460 $ 549,597 $ 454,368 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 2.44 $ 1.88 $ 9.43 $ 7.74

(1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, non-cash inventory charges related to the NDC acquisition, and facility closures. Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales. (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company’s current performance. Given management’s use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company’s current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company’s core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

