Nordson Corporation Announces Segment Leadership Transition

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) announced today that Greg Merk, executive vice president and Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) segment leader, will be leaving the Company for new opportunities effective January 31, 2022.

“Over Greg’s many years with Nordson, his focus on our customers, commitment to product innovation and proven track record led to roles of increasing responsibility. His energy and passion will leave a lasting impression on Nordson. On behalf of the Company, I’d like to thank him for his leadership and wish him well,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan.

The Company will be taking time to thoughtfully determine the best approach to filling this role. During this interim period, Mr. Nagarajan will be overseeing the IPS segment.

Continued Mr. Nagarajan, “Within the IPS segment, we have strong divisional leaders who have great relationships with our customers and know their divisions well. I am confident that these leaders will ensure a smooth transition. Building winning teams is a key pillar of the Ascend Strategy. I am looking forward to empowering this team to advance the deployment of NBS Next and lean into our new entrepreneurial owner mindset, as this is the foundation upon which we will deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns.”

