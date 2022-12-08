Nordic Retailer Elkjop Deploys SnapLogic Platform to Power Customer Search

Data integration platform enables connection of systems to deliver search engine information in real-time

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that Elkjop, the largest consumer retailer in the Nordics, has adopted its platform as a way to easily deliver search engine information in real time.

Elkjop has over 400 stores across seven Nordic countries, in addition to its ecommerce websites. Elkjop’s challenge was to ensure customers could use their search engine to find product availability and pricing information in real time, particularly during periods of high demand such as the Nordic ‘Black Week’ sales period. Elkjop’s target KPIs for Black Week are to process 80,000 simultaneous website visitors, with 8,000 ecommerce shoppers able to use the online checkout at the same time, processing 1,500 store orders per minute across all countries; with zero customers in a queue.

The integration team’s priorities were speed, to ensure they could deliver quickly; and an affordable pricing model to avoid prohibitive costs associated with high volumes of data, as the team needed to move up to one hundred million rows of data every night as well as about 60 million events in real time per day. Elkjop also wanted the benefits of moving all systems to the cloud for better infrastructure management.

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform provided an affordably priced solution for the retailer. An immediate benefit was ease of use, with Elkjop’s small integration team able to take advantage of pre-built Snaps to reduce the time spent creating pipelines from scratch. This benefit enabled the team to resolve a costly search engine synchronization issue. The intranet search engine had been taking three weeks to load due to the high volume of data and as a result, stock and price information was out of synch, creating a delay. Using SnapLogic’s Snaps as a template, the team created 250 pipelines in a matter of days, ultimately moving from a three-week to a three-day data loading period.

Elkjop connects a wide range of technologies with SnapLogic, from Kafka to Snowflake, using the latter to create over 200 dashboards to display business-critical information such as sales data and best-selling products.

“Using SnapLogic’s integration platform has significantly reduced the high costs we were incurring every time we moved large volumes of data, saving us about 20 million Norwegian Krone [NOK],” said Mirko Adamovic, Integration Team Lead at Elkjop. “We can move data faster using SnapLogic, and thanks to the scalable pricing model, it costs us far less too.”

“The benefit of having one technology platform is that we can share knowledge both within our own integration team, and with other business users. SnapLogic was particularly easy to use as from day one, our team already understood at least 60% of the interface,” added Adamovic.

“Data integration should not come at such a high cost that businesses cannot afford to transfer data. We’re very pleased to provide Elkjop with a solution that delivers the scalability and speed they need to meet customer demand and deliver results,” said Michael Nixon, VP of Product Marketing at SnapLogic.

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

