Nordic IT Services Markets Report 2022-2026: Emergence of AI in Information Management, Integration of Big Data in Information Provider Offerings, & Growing BFSI Sector and Go-Green Initiatives – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The IT services market in Nordic countries is poised to grow by $6.36 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.04%

This study identifies the incorporation of predictive analytics in managed security services as one of the prime reasons driving the IT services market growth in Nordic countries during the next few years.

The market is driven by the growing adoption of edge computing and the gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based IT services.

The report on the IT services market in Nordic countries provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The IT services market in Nordic countries analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT services market in Nordic countries vendors that include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Eltel AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and TIETOEVRY CORP.

Also, the IT services market in Nordic countries analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

