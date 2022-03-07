Nooma Bio Announces New Leadership Team to Advance Development of Dual-Nanopore Technology for Ultra High-Resolution Genome and Epigenome Mapping

DNA sequencing veteran Kevin Corcoran joins as CEO

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nooma Bio, Inc., an innovator in the use of dual-nanopore technology to detect genome-wide structural and epigenetic variation, has announced a new leadership team including DNA sequencing veteran Kevin Corcoran as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Corcoran has more than 30 years of experience developing and commercializing advanced genomic technologies. Prior to joining Nooma, he served as Vice President and General Manager at Agilent Technologies and as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Pacific Biosciences. Before that, he was President and CEO of Lynx Therapeutics, where he was responsible for the development and commercialization of the company’s massively parallel short-read sequencing technology. He was also previously Vice President and General Manager of Applied Biosystems’ DNA Genetic Analysis business. He holds a BS in computer science from California State University.

Joining Mr. Corcoran on the leadership team are:

Paul Lundquist , PhD, Senior Vice President of Engineering, who served as Vice President of Engineering at MGI, and previously worked at IBM, Ciena, Berkeley Lights, and Pacific Biosciences

, PhD, Senior Vice President of Engineering, who served as Vice President of Engineering at MGI, and previously worked at IBM, Ciena, Berkeley Lights, and Pacific Biosciences Adrian Fehr, PhD, Vice President of Product Development, who served as Director of cfDNA Bioinformatics at Invitae, and previously worked at 10x Genomics, Singular Bio, Siemens Healthcare, and Pacific Biosciences

“ I’m so very excited to welcome such a talented group of distinguished scientists and industry leaders to the Nooma team,” said company co-founder and Chief Technology Officer William Dunbar, PhD. “ I’m looking forward to working closely with Kevin, Paul, and Adrian to advance our proprietary dual-pore technology and use it to transform the mapping of genomic and epigenetic features on DNA.”

Launched in 2020 with seed financing from Khosla Ventures, Nooma was founded to accelerate the development and commercialization of the patented dual-nanopore technology. The approach traps long DNA molecules that are tagged with a set of short oligos, and carries out repetitive electronic scanning in a matter of seconds. It can differentially detect tags used at genomic motifs and tags used at base modifications, while eliminating the modification conversion chemistries required by next-generation sequencing technologies.

“ After almost two years as Nooma’s CEO, I am delighted to welcome Kevin to the team. He is uniquely suited to lead Nooma’s transition to the next phase of the company’s development and growth,” said company co-founder Murielle Thinard-McLane. “ After successfully demonstrating an ability to electronically map small genomes, Nooma is now poised to accelerate development and bring this transformative tool to the life science research market.”

“ I am extremely thankful for Murielle’s help and guidance as we transition Nooma’s leadership and I am delighted that she will continue to contribute to Nooma’s future as a member of the board,” said Mr. Corcoran. “ I’m excited to have this opportunity to develop and commercialize a differentiated technology platform that can power new breakthroughs in cancers, aging-related diseases, and other conditions driven by structural and epigenetic variations.”

About Nooma Bio

Nooma Bio is developing a proprietary dual-nanopore technology that enables scientists to unlock genome-wide structural and epigenetic variations that drive human health. The company’s innovative platform produces ultra high-resolution genome and epigenome maps by performing repetitive electronic scans of oligo-tagged DNA molecules in a matter of seconds. Nooma is privately held and headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. For additional information, visit nooma.bio.

