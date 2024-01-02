Noom Expands Its Offline Footprint With Release of First-Ever Cookbook The Noom Kitchen

The cookbook offers 100 delicious recipes that make serving health-forward foods easy for cooks of all skill levels

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Noom, the leading digital healthcare company helping people live better, longer lives, today announced its second book with the release of its first-ever official cookbook, The Noom Kitchen. All recipes were developed by Adeena Sussman, renowned author, food writer, and recipe developer, to feature healthy twists on Noom users’ most-logged foods and ingredients. The cookbook, published by Simon Element, a lifestyle imprint at Simon & Schuster, is available now wherever books are sold.









Since its founding in 2008, Noom has established itself as the leading digital health platform, harnessing behavior change and technology to create long-term positive health outcomes. Its psychology-based and science-backed approach has helped millions of people live better, healthier lives. With this in mind, Adeena Sussman, The New York Times bestselling author of Shabbat and co-author of Cravings alongside Chrissy Teigen, has developed 100 delicious recipes that make serving health-forward foods easy for cooks of all levels.

“I am thrilled to have worked with Noom on The Noom Kitchen,” said Adeena Sussman. “Not just a collection of recipes, this cookbook helps Noom empower home cooks to make positive choices in their lives and kitchens. The flavorful and nutritious dishes we created aim to inspire a renewed relationship with food, supporting Noom’s mission to create a world where wellness is both attainable and delicious.”

Keeping the core of Noom’s healthy eating principles in mind, the recipes center around the use of nutritionally-rich ingredients, while offering tips and techniques for using ingredients that fill you up without weighing you down. The Noom Kitchen includes details such as how much actual preparation time is required and specific nutritional analyses, so the readers know exactly what they’ll be getting out of each bite, and provides options for portable snacks and lunches, streamlining the planning process for making healthy choices on the go. And for Noom users, each recipe is color-coded to correspond with Noom’s unique system for tracking the nutrient density of each food and meal.

The Noom Kitchen is the perfect resource for individuals striving to attain their health and wellness goals through the power of nutrition.

About Noom

Noom is the digital healthcare company empowering people to live better, longer lives. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to improve whole-person health. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med COE, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work, Quartz’s Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology. To learn more about Noom, visit noom.com.

Contacts

Noom Communications



comms@noom.com