Nonprofit Funding Platform Heroe5 Launches The Good Society, Embracing Web3 Approach to the Sustainable Financial Benefit for Charities

Platform will raise more than $1M with each drop for organizations improving the environment, health & wellbeing, wildlife, and human rights

First Digital Collection, designed by Nate Mohler and benefiting Lonely Whale, No More Plastic & Oceanic Global, drops on August 12 at 2pm ET

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nonprofit funding platform Heroe5™ announced today the creation of The Good Society™ to address the growing need for sustainable funding platforms for charitable organizations. The Good Society becomes the first project focused on Web3 solutions to raise awareness and support global causes working to positively impact our communities.





“The Good Society is a vital next step in the evolution of the fundraising industry: a Web3 platform to create art impact experiences,” said Sebastien Heimann, founding member and CEO of Heroe5 and The Good Society. “As the world moves to Web3, charities need more fundraising tools to stay ahead of the curve and embrace new ways to engage potential donors. The Good Society will provide those innovations, allowing them to raise critical funding and awareness for vital causes while feeding the public’s growing interest in digital collectables.”

With each drop 1800 digital collectibles designed by acclaimed artists will be released each month supporting a broad range of nonprofits working to improve the environment, wildlife, human rights, and our collective health and wellbeing. A percentage of these art impact experiences will grant token carriers access to unique events in perpetuity.

Artist Nate Mohler created “Out of Sight | Out of Mind” for The Good Society’s first program, which benefits Lonely Whale, No More Plastic, and Oceanic Global. The digital collectables, scaled to 3840 x 3840 pixels, 26 seconds in length and layered with “white sound,” emphasize the risk to fragile ocean ecosystems from the human-caused plastic pollution in urban environments and highlight how much there is left to learn. Three of the many cities featured in “Out of Sight | Out of Mind” include London, Los Angeles, and Paris.

“No matter where you live, the oceans provide the oxygen you breathe, nurture the food you eat, and regulate the temperature of the air. Without a healthy ocean we’d have a very different experience on land,” said Mohler. “This series is not of the oceans but of major cities, which emit 60% of all carbon emissions and make up less than 1% of the Earth’s surface. Similar to my ongoing series ‘Painted Cities’ there are three unique styles intended to bring a more ephemeral and dreamlike memory of the city.”

One of every 15 of the digital collectibles will also provide owners access to experiences that are provided by the benefiting organizations and artists for each drop. Some of the experiences tied to this premier release include:

Two front row seats at Paris Fashion Week

Two passes to Oceanic Global’s annual gathering for ocean conservation

An annual artist critique call with Nate Mohler

Invitations to Lonely Whale’s annual leadership virtual town hall which discuss its programs and preview its impact report

Digital collectors will easily be able to purchase the artwork with a credit card or Tez, cryptocurrency of the Tezos blockchain, when they are minted on August 12 at 2pm ET. Once sold out, more than $1M (US) in new funding will be available to the benefiting organizations and, as the digital collectables are resold, the organizations will receive residual payments from each transaction.

Quotes from Benefiting Organizations

“Lonely Whale’s goal is simple – to keep plastic out of the ocean. We want to thank each person who buys one of Nate Mohler’s striking NFTs through The Good Society, which will support the creative development and market adoption of alternatives to thin-film plastic and directly address the nearly 180 billion polybags used every year by the fashion industry.” – Harry Bernstein, Chief Creative Officer, Lonely Whale

“Plastic pollution has become one of the biggest environmental scourges of our time. Microplastics are everywhere: in the deep ocean, in Antarctic ice, even falling rain over mountains and cities. Plastic pollution not only pollutes our planet; it pollutes our blood. We must act and the time is now. We are grateful to The Good Society for entrusting No More Plastic Foundation with this generous funding. With it, we will continue our work to end the cycle of plastics and microplastics flowing into our ocean.” – Rosalie Mann, Founder & President, No More Plastic

“We live on a blue planet. The ocean covers 70% of the surface of the earth and produces every other breath we take. Our well-being is intrinsically tied to the ocean. Thanks to The Good Society and their innovative fundraising platform and model – and to artiste extraordinaire Nate Mohler – Oceanic Global will be able to keep empowering individuals, communities, and industries to create positive change for a thriving ocean.” – Lea d’Auriol, Founder & Executive Director, Oceanic Global

About The Good Society



The Good Society harnesses the power of non fungible tokens to fund global initiatives. Designed by acclaimed digital artists, every month a new NFT will drop that raises awareness and secures funding for nonprofits working to improve the environment, human rights, and our collective health and wellbeing. Led by Sebastien Heimann, the Co-founder & CEO of fundraising platform Heroe5, The Good Society leverages the uniqueness of Web3 to deliver a powerful and recurring source of funding. For more information visit thegoodsociety.org.

