Nominations for the 59th Design Automation Conference Innovators Under 40 Award Now Open

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#59thDAC–For 59 years, the future of innovation for the design and automation of electronic systems and circuits has been found at the Design Automation Conference (DAC). This year will be no different. DAC is now accepting nominations for the Under 40 Innovators Award at the 59th DAC. The Under 40 Innovators Award is sponsored by DAC, the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The award will recognize up to five of the top young innovators (nominees should be 40 years or younger in age as of June 1, 2022) who are movers and shakers in the field of design and automation of electronics.

This year’s honorees (to be announced prior to DAC) will be presented with the award at the 59th DAC Award Ceremony, being held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA from July 10 – 14, 2022. DAC will co-locate with SEMICON West 2022, which is being held at the Moscone Center, North and South Halls, July 12 – 15, 2022.

From beyond the traditional automation around chip implementation, design automation is rapidly expanding to new areas such as neuromorphic computing, biological systems, cyber-security and cyber- physical systems. Within the electronics industry, the advent of new technologies and alternate scaling approaches using new integration methods are emerging as traditional CMOS technology scaling slows down. Young innovators are redefining and shaping the future of the design automation field in industry, research labs, start-ups and academia, and DAC wants to recognize the best and brightest.

Nomination criteria:

The Under 40 Innovators Award is open to people in industry or academia with technical contributions of notable impact in the field of design and automation of electronics. Nominees are individuals who have made their contributions through work within an organization to the design automation community and to the broader society. The award is intended for specific contributions such as commercial products, software or hardware systems, or specific algorithms or tools incorporated into other systems widely used by industry members and academia. Nominations that emphasize only metrics such as number of publications, patents, and citations will not be sufficient. The impact, as measured by commercialization and/or wide adoption, of the nominee’s contributions is required.

The nomination for this award should include a one-page summary (fewer than 500 words) of the nominee’s technical work with specific emphasis on the impact of the work, a cover page with the email address, daytime telephone number and date of birth of the nominee. All nominations should be supported by at least three letters of recommendation. One of those letters of recommendation must be from a leader inside the nominee’s organization. Self-nominations are not allowed.

Up to five awards will be given each year at DAC. Nominations must be received by March 31, 2022, as a single PDF file. For more information and to submit, visit: https://www.dac.com/About/Under-40-Award. Previous Under 40 Innovator Award Recipients:

58th DAC:

Tung-Chieh Chen, Co-founder and CEO, Maxeda Technology

Jason Oberg, Co-founder and CTO, Tortuga Logic

Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, Founder, CEO at Instrumental

Ying Wang, Associate Professor, Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

57th DAC:

Kris Breen, Director of Customer Enablement at Mentor, a Siemens Business

Shimeng Yu, Georgia Institute of Technology

Jianyi Meng, Vice President of T-Head Semiconductor, and the Research Scientist of Alibaba Group.

56th DAC:

Yunji Chen, Full professor, Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Huichu Liu, Staff Research Scientist, Intel Corporation

Rasit Onur Topaloglu, Senior Hardware Developer & Program Manager, IBM Corp.

Robert Wille, Professor, Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria

Vijay Raghunathan, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Purdue University

55th DAC

David Atienza, Associate Professor at École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)

Sheng Li, Platform Architect at Google

Arijit Raychowdhury, Associate Professor at Georgia Tech

Yu Wang, Associate Professor of Tsinghua University and co-founder of DeePhi Tech

Zhiru Zhang, Associate Professor at Cornell Univ.

54th DAC:

John Arthur, Research Staff Member and Hardware Manager, IBM Research – Almaden

Paul Cunningham, Vice President of R&D, Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Douglas Densmore, Associate Professor, Boston Univ.

Yongpan Liu, Associate Professor, Tsinghua Univ.

Sasikanth Manipatruni, Physicist/Engineer, Intel Corp.

For additional information on the Under 40 award and the Design Automation Conference, visit www.dac.com.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community, representing more than 1,000 organizations, attends each year. This includes system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM’s Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA) and IEEE’s Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA).

