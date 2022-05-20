Nomadic Venture Partners Releases Industrial Climate Tech Summit Agenda

One day immersive summit will include speakers from the US Department of Energy, Rheaply, UL, Colorado Clean Energy Fund, and MIT amongst other innovators that are helping to accelerate decarbonization in natural resources, transportation, and manufacturing

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nomadic Venture Partners (NVP), a climate tech venture capital firm that invests in digital solutions that decarbonize incumbent industries, released the full agenda for its upcoming Industrial Climate Tech Summit. The event will take place Wednesday, June 1st from 8:00 a.m. MDT to 5:00 p.m. MDT at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO. The objective of this event is to further solidify the Midwest and Colorado as a leading climate tech ecosystem that drives towards a net zero future.

With the industrial sector contributing to 30% of greenhouse gas emissions and its expected growth, collaboration between business leaders, innovators, policymakers and others in the ecosystem is essential to achieve net zero in the industrial sector. Investors, policymakers, corporations, incubators, and entrepreneurs who are developing innovative solutions for mining, manufacturing, and transportation industries will be brought together. The Summit will feature discussions on how the industrial sectors can contribute to a sustainable world from industry leaders, including Sergey Paltsev, Deputy Director of the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, Garry Cooper, CEO and Co-Founder of Rheaply, Johannah Schmidtke, Senior Advisor (CONTR) to the Loan Programs Office at the US Department of Energy, and Morgan Bazilian, Director of the Payne Institute and a Professor of Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines.

The full agenda may be accessed at: nomadicvp.com/summit

According to the International Energy Agency, the concerted effort to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement would mean quadrupling mineral requirements for clean energy technologies by 2040. Achieving net-zero globally by 2050 would require six times more critical mineral inputs in 2040 than today. The transition to clean energy is going to be difficult to achieve without the metals and mining, and manufacturing sectors playing even more of a sustainable role. By joining with the Colorado School of Mines, a public research university with expertise in science and engineering and an emphasis on developing entrepreneurship and innovation, Managing Partners of NVP, Batchimeg Ganbaatar and Tem Tumurbat, have aligned their missions to create sustainable solutions in these hard-to-abate sectors.

“There is a lack of industrial-focused climate tech events with a mission to help decarbonize metals and mining, manufacturing, and heavy duty transportation, and we want to further develop the ecosystem around industrial climate tech,” said Tem Tumurbat, Managing Partner of Nomadic Venture Partners. “As a very proud Colorado School of Mines alum, I’m excited to return to the institution that clearly values innovative solutions for industrial climate tech and catalyzes conversations so that more companies may meet their net zero goals.”

“The Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Colorado School of Mines is happy to co-host the Industrial Climate Technology Summit here in Golden,” said Werner G. Kuhr, Ph.D., Director, Office for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Colorado School of Mines. “We are excited to focus attention on the opportunity to innovate and invest in Climate tech initiatives and welcome the opportunity to work with Nomadic Venture Partners to create a vibrant ecosystem in the development of sustainable technology. We see tremendous interest in this sector from our students, faculty and alumni and are excited to support their efforts in commercialization of new technologies.”

While industrial sectors generate the largest portion of global emissions, they receive the least amount of climate tech venture capital investment. NVP is working to generate more investment into industrial climate tech startups. To register for the Industrial Climate Tech Summit, visit eventbrite.com/e/industrial-climate-tech-summit-tickets.

About Nomadic Venture Partners

Nomadic Venture Partners is a climate tech venture capital firm investing in pre-seed to series A companies decarbonizing natural resources, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. NVP is a midwest, minority-owned firm targeting digital and light hardware solutions, accelerating companies to achieve their net zero targets. For more information about NVP, visit nomadicvp.com.

