Nomad Internet Renews Focus on Growth and Innovation for Rural Connectivity

Company also resolves lawsuit with State of Texas with no-fault agreement

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nomad Internet, the nation’s largest wireless internet service provider of high-speed internet for rural communities, is in growth mode and continues to experience a successful trajectory, taking rural connectivity into the future with the launch of innovative technology to bridge the digital divide in America. The company recently unveiled Nomad Raptor, which has received high acclaim from industry leaders because of its low latency, fast connectivity, optimal network coverage and high-speed performance.





Additionally, Nomad Internet has launched its mobile application, Nomad Connect, the first mobile application designed exclusively for installers and integrators, facilitating the use of unlimited wireless data for its customers. The application provides a platform for rapid, remote SIM card activation.

Nomad Internet also recently executed a no-fault agreement with the state of Texas in response to a lawsuit brought by the Office of the Attorney General. Nomad Internet has adamantly denied the accusations in the lawsuit and continues to do so. In light of the no-fault agreement, Nomad Internet has reaffirmed its commitment to expand efforts to bridge the digital divide in America with cutting-edge, customer-centric tech products.

“Nomad Internet remains dedicated to the future and our mission of bringing rural communities reliable access to the internet,” said Dave Adkins, CEO of Nomad Internet. “We are pleased to put this distraction behind us. Now that it has been amicably resolved on a no-fault basis, we can focus on our mission of connecting rural homes nationwide. The company is in a strong financial position, and we look forward to expanding our service options as we continue to provide innovative solutions for internet access.”

According to Nomad Internet, the lawsuit threatened the economic stability of countless rural families nationwide: These families depended on internet services provided by Nomad Internet for remote work and income generation, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the lawsuit’s constraints on resources prevented Nomad Internet from continuing its expansion efforts, including hiring new employees, to provide access to vital internet services in rural communities.

Throughout the lawsuit, Nomad Internet remained laser focused on providing excellent customer service. The company has since expanded its partnerships and collaborations with service providers to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities, especially rural businesses.

About Nomad Internet

As a front-runner in internet service provision, Nomad Internet is devoted to improving online connectivity throughout rural America. By prioritizing innovation and strategic partnerships, the company is dedicated to offering superior, reliable internet access to the communities that need it most.

To learn more about Nomad Internet, visit: https://nomadinternet.com/

Contacts

Neil Schneuker



KGBTexas Communications



210-835-7131



neils@kgbtexas.com