Nolan Financial Announces Launch of New Executive Benefits Website: NolanFinancial.com

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NolanFinancial.com has been rebuilt from the ground up to provide an enhanced user experience and valuable resources for our clients and partners.

As a leader in the design and administration of nonqualified executive benefit plan solutions, Nolan Financial has developed NolanFinancial.com to provide both education and insight into the flexibility and benefits that nonqualified plans can provide to both participants and the plan sponsor company.

Nonqualified Deferred Compensation (NQDC) plans are offered in addition to traditional qualified retirement plans (e.g. 401(k)) and supplement the overall benefit package offered to executives. NQDC plans are also far more flexible than a 401(k) and, when properly designed, NQDCs can be a powerful financial planning tool that provides a tax-deferred savings opportunity. Penalty free in-service distributions, participant directed investments, discretionary company contributions (with or without a vesting schedule), and annual distribution payment options are all hallmarks of a well-designed NQDC plan.

Nolan Financial can provide high-tech and high-touch solutions for both for-profit and tax-exempt organizations. We consult with advisors and guide plan sponsors through plan design and funding decisions, while our dedicated client service teams manage plan implementation, enrollment and provide ongoing plan recordkeeping services.

If you have questions regarding nonqualified deferred compensation plans, please reach out to Michael Nolan, NolanM@nolanfinancial.com, or Kenton Quick, QuickK@nolanfinancial.com, or by phone at (888) 886-9128.

About Nolan Financial

For more than thirty years, Nolan Financial has specialized in the custom design, enrollment, funding, and administration of nonqualified retirement plans for the benefit of the senior executives of mid to large size public, private and tax-exempt organizations. For more information about Nolan Financial, visit www.nolanfinancial.com.

Contacts

Nolan Financial
Contact: Michael E. Nolan
Telephone: (888) 886-9128.
Email: Nolanm@Nolanfinancial.com

