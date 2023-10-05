NodeZero From Horizon3.ai Wins “Pentesting Solution of The Year” in 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program, Security Today’s “Platinum New Products of the Year-Pentesting” Awards

Prestigious International Awards are Latest Honors for the NodeZero Autonomous Penetration Testing Platform.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Horizon3ai—Horizon3.ai, a leading provider of autonomous security solutions, today announced that its NodeZero™ autonomous pentesting solution has been named winner of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award and Security Today’s New Products of the Year Award. The awards are the latest in a substantial series of accolades honoring the NodeZero platform, which enables cybersecurity teams to proactively find, fix, and verify exploitable vulnerabilities, which are then remediated before attackers can exploit them.





The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program awards NodeZero the “Pentesting Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding development achievements of cyber companies whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. The 2023 awards mark the 15th year of the independently juried program. NodeZero received its Platinum Award for Pentesting.

The Horizon3.ai NodeZero platform is a SaaS-based autonomous penetration testing solution used to continuously assess an enterprise’s attack surface. NodeZero helps organizations uncover exploitable vulnerabilities, weak and/or reused credentials, deficient security controls, exposed data, misconfigurations, weak security policies, and dangerous product defaults that exist within their networks. NodeZero chains these weaknesses together to discover attack paths an attacker could use to compromise user accounts, applications, domains, on-premises devices, and cloud resources.

NodeZero prioritizes weaknesses by their potential exploitability, diagrams attack paths, and provides clear proof of successful exploitation with one-click reporting, easy-to-follow remediation guidance, and full logs. Its ease of use enables cybersecurity pros at virtually any point in their career journey to conduct their own penetration tests on a continuous basis. NodeZero also eliminates major bottlenecks faced by organizations and MSSPs who otherwise must reckon with the shortage of pentesting professionals.

NodeZero answers the top questions that CISOs face: “What’s Exposed?” “What Has to Be Fixed First?” and “How Will We Do More With Less?”

“Customers turn to us to discover their exploitable attack paths, help fix their riskiest issues, and verify that their fixes worked before they fall into the crosshairs of attackers. We’re grateful to CyberSecurity Breakthrough as we work to continuously highlight what really needs to be fixed in an organization to reduce their exploitable attack surface,” said Snehal Antani, founder and CEO of Horizon3.ai. “We’re here to empower organizations to safely test themselves as often as they like to discover risks that other security products can’t find or are completely unaware of.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Traditional pentesting is costly, time-consuming, and often performed too infrequently. With Horizon3.ai, organizations can pen-test themselves all day, every day, or as frequently as they like. We’re pleased to recognize NodeZero as ‘Pentesting Solution of the Year,’” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “NodeZero is like a ‘sparring partner’ to help quickly find and fix holes in cybersecurity tools and processes. The NodeZero platform from Horizon3.ai enables organizations to reduce their security risk and continuously improve their security posture.”

“In security, innovation is essential. When judging new security products, remember that they should not just meet today’s challenges but also anticipate the threats of tomorrow,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “By taking a proactive and holistic approach to security products and technology, you can better anticipate and adapt to ongoing physical security needs in commercial and industrial settings, ensuring the safety of your assets, employees, and operations. We are pleased to so recognize Horizon3.ai and NodeZero.”

NodeZero has also previously received numerous top honors and recognitions such as the SC Awards, Cloud Security Innovation, Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, TMC Cloud Security Excellence Awards, the Channel Company’s MES Matters honors, the Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards, and important recognitions by its growing community of channel partners and MSSPs.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai was founded in 2019 by former industry and U.S. National Security veterans with the mission to help organizations see their networks through the eyes of the attacker and proactively fix problems that truly matter, improve the effectiveness of their security initiatives, and ensure that they are prepared to respond to real cyberattacks. Visit our website for a free trial and let our results do the talking. Follow Horizon3.ai on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

About NodeZero

NodeZero™ provides autonomous penetration testing delivered as a self-service SaaS offering. Red Teams use NodeZero as a force multiplier that can conduct infrastructure pentesting at-scale so humans can be a scalpel. Blue Teams rely on NodeZero to proactively harden their infrastructure. SOCs use NodeZero as a sparring partner to tune their security tools. CISOs use NodeZero’s results to prove their security posture to their boards, auditors, and regulators. NodeZero is safe to execute against production systems and is designed to enable a Purple Team culture by helping Red and Blue Teams work together to fix problems that truly matter.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

