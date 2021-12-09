NOCD Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 — List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NOCD recognized among an elite group of innovative digital health startups

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#behavioralhealth—CB Insights today named NOCD to its third annual Digital Health 150, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year’s Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights’ annual Future of Health event.

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Last year’s class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we’re excited to see the future success of this year’s winners.”

“NOCD is honored to be recognized in CB Insights’ third annual Digital Health 150 alongside other promising digital health companies,” said Stephen Smith CEO & CoFounder of NOCD. “NOCD’s mission is to create a world where anyone can access effective virtual face to face OCD therapy, no matter where they live or how much money they make. This recognition allows obsessive compulsive disorder to continue to be brought to the forefront in order to help get the right help to those who are suffering.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

As the world’s leading provider of obsessive compulsive-disorder (OCD) treatment, this year NOCD has announced several achievements. In September, NOCD announced the closing of a $33 million Series B funding round to continue efforts to address the global OCD crisis. This Series B round comes on the heels of NOCD’s extensive growth over the last 18 months which has allowed the organization to see approximately 12,000 patients a month. All while building the only nationwide network of specialty trained ERP therapists and expanding services in 4 different countries. They have also established a new behavioral health market category called “Community-Driven Therapy” which is positioned to change the landscape of the behavioral health industry and virtual care by leveraging condition-specific peer communities to identify consumers in need of help, encourage them to begin treatment, and serve them in a highly personalized way in order to reach people earlier in their treatment journey. In a continued demonstration of NOCD’s thought leadership it partnered with the IOCDF as the marquee sponsor for the IOCDF’s 1 Million Steps 4 OCD walks. During this time NOCD lead a community joint effort to expand OCD week to the entire month of October. NOCD sees this continuous education as a way to reduce the social stigma of mental health conditions.

2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:

Unicorns : 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

: 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds. Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).

: In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21). Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.

: Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD. Global representation : 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year’s winners are based in 18 countries, including China, Israel, Nigeria, Germany, Argentina, and New Zealand.

: 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year’s winners are based in 18 countries, including China, Israel, Nigeria, Germany, Argentina, and New Zealand. Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year’s Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About NOCD Inc.

NOCD (https://www.nocd.com) is the #1 telehealth provider for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and the leading Community-Driven Therapy company. The company helps people reclaim their lives with clinically proven OCD treatment by removing barriers to care, and by reducing the stigma associated with OCD. Inside the NOCD platform, members can quickly access a national network of licensed therapists that specialize in Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), the “gold standard” for OCD treatment. Working together with our therapists, patients, health plans, providers, and employers, we are improving the lives of people with OCD. Please visit our website for more information about NOCD.

