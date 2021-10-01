NOCD Expands OCD Awareness Week Programming to Run Throughout October

Leading behavioral telehealth provider extends OCD Awareness Week activities to run for a full month; and unveils comprehensive resource center where people can engage with experts and support each other, learn about the illness, and get help for OCD

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OCDWalk–Today NOCD, the #1 telehealth provider for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder and the marquee sponsor of the International OCD Foundation’s (IOCDF) OCD Walks, announced that it has expanded its OCD Week programming to an entire month to raise awareness about OCD. As part of that, NOCD has launched an online destination and essential resource.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to raise awareness of this severe psychiatric condition, because without that awareness, finding effective evidence-based treatment can take years,” said Stephen Smith, chief executive officer of NOCD. “That’s why we’re expanding our OCD Awareness Week activities throughout the entire month of October. There are more than 180 million people affected by OCD worldwide, many are not finding proper treatment, and those who have been diagnosed and improperly treated are still suffering and unaware there are certain therapies that can bring them relief. Awareness is the first step to education, and we’re investing in raising that awareness.”

The first #OCDWeek kicked off in 2009, and was designed to share knowledge and reduce the stigma associated with OCD and related disorders. Since then, every October, community groups, service organizations, and clinics around the world come together to raise awareness about this severe psychiatric condition through educational talks, art exhibits, grassroots fundraisers, and more.

This year, NOCD is extending its support of International OCD Awareness Week to roll on throughout October. NOCD, in collaboration with partners and other organizations in the industry, has taken it upon themselves to aggregate and create content to bring together a special focus for the entire month of October. NOCD released a programming calendar where the public can find and register for a wide array of activities that they can participate in to learn about OCD and support those living with it. This calendar features educational and informative resources produced by NOCD’s experts and community partners, all designed to raise awareness of this severe psychiatric condition. Calendar Events & Resources include but are not limited to:

Education for Mom’s who experience Postpartum OCD

Resources for those who are new to evidence-based exposure and response ( ERP ) treatment

) treatment In-person IOCDF OCD Walks to connect with other community members in your area

“Left untreated, OCD can have devastating effects on one’s life and wellbeing,” said Dr. Mia Nunez, Director of Clinical Advancement at NOCD. “OCD is so often misrepresented or entirely disregarded in popular media, which contributes to the 10-14 year journey to find appropriate care. NOCD’s unique leadership position gives us the opportunity to change the conversation surrounding OCD and break down barriers to effective care. This is why we are extending our educational efforts all month long and allowing these resources to be available through the year via our online community. We want to create every opportunity to help as many people get better and end the stigma associated with OCD.”

About NOCD Inc.

NOCD (https://www.nocd.com) is the #1 telehealth provider for the treatment of obsessive- compulsive disorder (OCD) and the leading Community-Driven Therapy company. The company helps people reclaim their lives with clinically proven OCD treatment by removing barriers to care, and by reducing the stigma associated with OCD. Inside the NOCD platform, members can quickly access a national network of licensed therapists that specialize in Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), the “gold standard” for OCD treatment. Working together with our therapists, patients, health plans, providers, and employers, we are improving the lives of people with OCD. Please visit our website for more information about NOCD.

