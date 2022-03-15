Nobl9 Names Frank Days as Chief Marketing Officer

Service level observability company’s executive team adds cloud infrastructure marketing leader with deep experience at hyper-growth organizations serving enterprise IT market

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nobl9, the service level observability company, today announced software industry veteran Frank Days as its Chief Marketing Officer. Days brings more than 20 years of experience to Nobl9 and will direct the company’s go-to-market strategy with a focus on accelerating enterprise customer growth and building brand awareness for the leading provider of Service Level Objectives (SLOs).

“Frank has an impressive track record of driving growth at companies serving the enterprise IT market,” said Marcin Kurc, co-founder and CEO of Nobl9. “His experience building and scaling successful marketing teams will make him a valuable leader at Nobl9.”

Days joins Nobl9 from EDB, the leading contributor to PostgreSQL, where he was SVP of marketing and helped the company grow to more than 5,000 customers. Prior to EDB, Days was VP of marketing at OpenStack innovator Tesora which sold to Stratoscale in 2017, and led marketing for TwinStrata where he re-positioned the company prior to its acquisition by EMC.

“The pace of modern software development and expectations of end users requires more context than traditional logging and observability tools provide,” said Days. “By leveraging SLOs, enterprises can achieve incredible efficiencies by modeling software reliability and user happiness goals. As the industry’s first enterprise-scale SLO platform, I’m excited to join Nobl9 and partner with our customers as we innovate upon and further the use of SLOs.”

