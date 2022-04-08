Nobl9 Appoints Jaypal Sethi as SVP, Partnerships and Business Development

Service level observability company adds to leadership team with former Google Cloud executive with deep expertise in enterprise product strategy, operations and business development

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nobl9, the service level observability company, today announced cloud strategy and business development leader Jaypal “JP” Sethi as its Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development. Sethi brings more than 20 years of experience to Nobl9 and will lead the company’s strategy for partnerships and business development in the growing and increasingly dynamic Service Level Objectives (SLO) market.

“JP is a proven business development leader and brings extensive industry insight to our team,” said Marcin Kurc, co-founder and CEO of Nobl9. “Our work together at Google showed me what was achievable with a solid enterprise partner program. As Nobl9 continues to partner with the larger cloud community to develop the SLO ecosystem, JP’s strategic outlook, along with his ability to execute and build highly effective organizations will be invaluable.”

Sethi joins from Google, where he spent more than five years leading teams in business development, operations and, most recently, product strategy. He joined Google through the acquisition of Orbitera where he served as VP of business development. Prior to Orbitera, he was director of business development at MongoDB. Previously, Sethi spent more than seven years at VMware in corporate development and strategic alliances during periods of hyper-growth at the company.

“I’ve always been drawn to companies that have the opportunity to drive impact through partner ecosystems,” said Sethi. “The growth and rate of change in so many interrelated markets such as observability, provide Nobl9 with a unique opportunity to build a partner network that delivers infrastructure reliability and keeps customers happy. I look forward to working with the partner community and the Nobl9 leadership team to advance industry maturity of service level observability through SLOs.”

Nobl9 is the first service level observability platform that adds business context to software delivery. Global Enterprises in the financial services, ecommerce, and SaaS industries choose Nobl9 to accelerate engineering, set clear software reliability goals, and ensure end user happiness. Nobl9 enriches data from popular enterprise observability systems and fits into developer workflows using popular DevOps and collaboration tools. Nobl9 is backed by Battery Ventures, CRV, Sorenson Capital, Harmony Partners, Bonfire and Resolute. Learn more at nobl9.com.

