nLIGHT, Inc. to Present at TD Cowen’s Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference

CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission-critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications, today announced it will participate in TD Cowen’s upcoming Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference in Arlington, Virginia. nLIGHT’s Chairman and CEO, Scott Keeney, and nLIGHT’s Head of Investor Relations, John Marchetti, will host a presentation on February 11, 2026, at 9:15 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available by webcast at the time listed above and archived on our website at the link below:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/RotEFzzzPbFfY9GhHYv4f7/HYBFuE8kbMggRTSDmxuoxE

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission-critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs approximately 800 people with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

