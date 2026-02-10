nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission-critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of 3,977,273 shares of common stock, which initially closed on February 5, 2026, have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 596,590 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $44.00 per share, raising additional gross proceeds of approximately $26 million and increasing the total gross proceeds of the public offering to approximately $201 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by nLIGHT. The issuance and sale of the additional shares closed today.

Stifel, Baird, William Blair and Raymond James acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Cantor acted as book-running manager and Needham & Company acted as co-manager for the offering.

An automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, relating to the securities, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 3, 2026. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus that forms part of the registration statement. The prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills St., Suite 600, Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at SyndProspectus@Stifel.com; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202, by telephone at (800) 792-2473, or by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com; William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission-critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs approximately 800 people with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia.

