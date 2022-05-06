nLIGHT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues of $64.5 million and gross margin of 25.1% for the first quarter of 2022
“We are pleased with the results we achieved in the first quarter. Driven by 77% year-over-year growth from Industrial customers outside of China and 14% year-over-year growth in Microfabrication, we delivered Q1 revenue of $64.5 million, which was above the midpoint of our guidance range,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although Aerospace and Defense declined slightly year-over-year, we made excellent technical progress in Directed Energy and we increased our engagement with multiple new potential customers.”
Mr. Keeney continued, “First quarter gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA were above the high-end of our guidance range and we ended the quarter with approximately $136 million of cash and no debt. Unexpected COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities in China have created a more uncertain operating environment but we continue to see healthy demand trends from our customers.”
|
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
(In thousands, except percentages)
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
64,459
|
|
|
$
|
61,345
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
25.1
|
%
|
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(8,309
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,779
|
)
|
|
(43.8
|
) %
|
Operating margin
|
|
(12.9
|
) %
|
|
|
(9.4
|
) %
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,623
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,149
|
)
|
|
(40.2
|
) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$
|
1,982
|
|
|
$
|
5,992
|
|
|
(66.9
|
) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA, as percentage of revenues
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP information provided here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this release.
Revenues of $64.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 were up 5.1% compared to $61.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 25.1% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 28.8% for the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $(8.6) million, or net loss of $(0.20) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(6.1) million, or net loss of $(0.15) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $(1.6) million, or non-GAAP net loss of $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or non-GAAP net income of $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP metrics presented here to the most directly comparable GAAP metrics have been provided in the tables included at the end of this release.
Outlook
For the second quarter of 2022, nLIGHT expects revenues to be in the range of $59 million to $67 million, gross margin to be in the range of 21% to 25%, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(2) million to $1 million.
We have not reconciled our outlook for Adjusted EBITDA because unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains and losses cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted nor can the probable significance be determined at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,300 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea, Italy and Austria. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.
|
nLIGHT, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$
|
51,061
|
|
|
$
|
47,335
|
|
Development
|
|
13,398
|
|
|
|
14,010
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
64,459
|
|
|
|
61,345
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
35,768
|
|
|
|
30,395
|
|
Development
|
|
12,514
|
|
|
|
13,305
|
|
Total cost of revenue(1)
|
|
48,282
|
|
|
|
43,700
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
16,177
|
|
|
|
17,645
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Research and development(1)
|
|
13,711
|
|
|
|
11,710
|
|
Sales, general, and administrative(1)
|
|
10,775
|
|
|
|
11,714
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
24,486
|
|
|
|
23,424
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(8,309
|
)
|
|
|
(5,779
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(8,280
|
)
|
|
|
(5,827
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,623
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,149
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
Net loss per share, diluted
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
Shares used in per share calculations:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
43,655
|
|
|
|
40,048
|
|
Diluted
|
|
43,655
|
|
|
|
40,048
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
709
|
|
$
|
491
|
Research and development
|
|
3,122
|
|
|
2,918
|
Sales, general and administrative
|
|
2,722
|
|
|
4,645
|
|
$
|
6,553
|
|
$
|
8,054
|
nLIGHT, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
134,949
|
|
|
$
|
146,534
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
36,912
|
|
|
|
41,574
|
|
Inventory
|
|
77,240
|
|
|
|
73,746
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
20,398
|
|
|
|
15,350
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
269,499
|
|
|
|
277,204
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
Lease right-of-use assets
|
|
17,646
|
|
|
|
17,048
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
58,309
|
|
|
|
56,101
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
5,996
|
|
|
|
6,698
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
12,405
|
|
|
|
12,420
|
|
Other assets
|
|
3,808
|
|
|
|
3,897
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
367,913
|
|
|
$
|
373,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
23,124
|
|
|
$
|
26,347
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
13,384
|
|
|
|
14,730
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
983
|
|
|
|
1,629
|
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
|
3,141
|
|
|
|
3,066
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
40,632
|
|
|
|
45,772
|
|
Non-current income taxes payable
|
|
7,320
|
|
|
|
7,149
|
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
|
15,190
|
|
|
|
14,612
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
4,193
|
|
|
|
3,952
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
67,335
|
|
|
|
71,485
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock – par value
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
477,924
|
|
|
|
470,760
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(683
|
)
|
|
|
(587
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(176,678
|
)
|
|
|
(168,055
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
300,578
|
|
|
|
302,133
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
367,913
|
|
|
$
|
373,618
|
|
nLIGHT, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,623
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,149
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
2,556
|
|
|
|
2,157
|
|
Amortization
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
|
1,560
|
|
Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets
|
|
867
|
|
|
|
808
|
|
Provision for (recoveries of) losses on accounts receivable
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
6,553
|
|
|
|
8,054
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
4,690
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Inventory
|
|
(3,433
|
)
|
|
|
(4,405
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(5,061
|
)
|
|
|
2,183
|
|
Other assets
|
|
(317
|
)
|
|
|
(428
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(3,019
|
)
|
|
|
1,437
|
|
Accrued and other long-term liabilities
|
|
(1,088
|
)
|
|
|
(736
|
)
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
(647
|
)
|
|
|
64
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
(813
|
)
|
|
|
(690
|
)
|
Non-current income taxes payable
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
(7,004
|
)
|
|
|
4,115
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(291
|
)
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(5,019
|
)
|
|
|
(3,134
|
)
|
Capitalization of patents
|
|
(114
|
)
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(5,133
|
)
|
|
|
(3,505
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from public offerings, net of offering costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
82,761
|
|
Principal payments on debt and financing leases
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(372
|
)
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
|
689
|
|
|
|
574
|
|
Tax payments related to stock award issuances
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
611
|
|
|
|
82,932
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(11,585
|
)
|
|
|
83,315
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
146,784
|
|
|
|
102,573
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
135,199
|
|
|
$
|
185,888
|
|
Supplemental disclosures:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid (received) for interest
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
66
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
241
|
|
Operating cash outflows from operating leases
|
|
1,097
|
|
|
|
702
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|
|
1,470
|
|
|
|
6,699
|
|
Accrued purchases of property, equipment and patents
|
|
2,268
|
|
|
|
1,698
|
|
nLIGHT, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,623
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,149
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,738
|
|
|
|
3,717
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
6,553
|
|
|
|
8,054
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
1,982
|
|
|
$
|
5,992
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,623
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,149
|
)
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation(1)
|
|
6,553
|
|
|
|
8,054
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
717
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(1,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
43,655
|
|
|
|
40,048
|
|
Participating securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
653
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares, basic
|
|
43,655
|
|
|
|
40,701
|
|
Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,691
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares, diluted
|
|
43,655
|
|
|
|
45,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
(1) There is no income tax effect related to the stock-based compensation adjustment due to the full valuation allowance in the U.S.
