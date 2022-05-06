Home Business Wire nLIGHT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
nLIGHT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues of $64.5 million and gross margin of 25.1% for the first quarter of 2022

CAMAS, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased with the results we achieved in the first quarter. Driven by 77% year-over-year growth from Industrial customers outside of China and 14% year-over-year growth in Microfabrication, we delivered Q1 revenue of $64.5 million, which was above the midpoint of our guidance range,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although Aerospace and Defense declined slightly year-over-year, we made excellent technical progress in Directed Energy and we increased our engagement with multiple new potential customers.”

Mr. Keeney continued, “First quarter gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA were above the high-end of our guidance range and we ended the quarter with approximately $136 million of cash and no debt. Unexpected COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities in China have created a more uncertain operating environment but we continue to see healthy demand trends from our customers.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

(In thousands, except percentages)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

Revenues

$

64,459

 

 

$

61,345

 

 

5.1

%

Gross margin

 

25.1

%

 

 

28.8

%

 

 

Loss from operations

$

(8,309

)

 

$

(5,779

)

 

(43.8

) %

Operating margin

 

(12.9

) %

 

 

(9.4

) %

 

 

Net loss

$

(8,623

)

 

$

(6,149

)

 

(40.2

) %

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

1,982

 

 

$

5,992

 

 

(66.9

) %

Adjusted EBITDA, as percentage of revenues

 

3.1

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP information provided here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this release.

Revenues of $64.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 were up 5.1% compared to $61.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 25.1% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 28.8% for the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $(8.6) million, or net loss of $(0.20) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(6.1) million, or net loss of $(0.15) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $(1.6) million, or non-GAAP net loss of $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million, or non-GAAP net income of $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP metrics presented here to the most directly comparable GAAP metrics have been provided in the tables included at the end of this release.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, nLIGHT expects revenues to be in the range of $59 million to $67 million, gross margin to be in the range of 21% to 25%, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(2) million to $1 million.

We have not reconciled our outlook for Adjusted EBITDA because unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains and losses cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted nor can the probable significance be determined at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Investor Conference Call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, May 5, 2022

Parties interested in listening to nLIGHT’s quarterly conference call may do so by dialing 1-833-535-2198 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-902-6775 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT First Quarter 2022 Earnings. The call can also be accessed via the web by going to nLIGHT’s Investor Relations page at http://investors.nlight.net.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release contains non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. We use Adjusted EBITDA to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of performance as it is commonly utilized by us and the investment community to analyze operating performance in our industry. Similarly, we believe that providing non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring items. However, the non-GAAP metrics presented herein are specific to us and may not be comparable to similar metrics disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating them.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for income tax expense (benefit), other non-operating income or expense, interest income or expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, and other non-recurring items as determined by management, as applicable. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition and integration-related costs, and other non-recurring items as determined by management, as applicable. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted-average shares outstanding during the respective period plus the dilutive effect of any common stock equivalents during the period in the case of non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted.

Tables presenting the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “anticipates,” and similar expressions may identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenues, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the impact on our sales and operations as a result of public health crises in China, the United States or internationally, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and responses thereto, including the related lockdown in Shanghai; our ability to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; materially adverse effects on our revenues and profitability as a result of downturns in the markets we serve; harm to our gross profits and results of operations as a result of our high levels of fixed costs and inventory levels in the event that demand for our products declines or we maintain excess inventory levels; the competitiveness of the markets for our products; our substantial sales and operations in China as a result of the exposure to risks inherent in doing business there; the effect of current and potential tariffs and global trade policies on the cost of our products; our manufacturing capacity and operations may not be appropriate for future levels of demand; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant portion of our revenues; the risk that we may be unable to protect our proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; and the effect on our business of litigation to which we are or may become a party. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in nLIGHT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of nLIGHT’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the SEC. nLIGHT undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,300 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea, Italy and Austria. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

nLIGHT, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

Products

$

51,061

 

 

$

47,335

 

Development

 

13,398

 

 

 

14,010

 

Total revenue

 

64,459

 

 

 

61,345

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

Products

 

35,768

 

 

 

30,395

 

Development

 

12,514

 

 

 

13,305

 

Total cost of revenue(1)

 

48,282

 

 

 

43,700

 

Gross profit

 

16,177

 

 

 

17,645

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

 

13,711

 

 

 

11,710

 

Sales, general, and administrative(1)

 

10,775

 

 

 

11,714

 

Total operating expenses

 

24,486

 

 

 

23,424

 

Loss from operations

 

(8,309

)

 

 

(5,779

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

(74

)

Other income, net

 

29

 

 

 

26

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(8,280

)

 

 

(5,827

)

Income tax expense

 

343

 

 

 

322

 

Net loss

$

(8,623

)

 

$

(6,149

)

Net loss per share, basic

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.15

)

Net loss per share, diluted

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.15

)

Shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

Basic

 

43,655

 

 

 

40,048

 

Diluted

 

43,655

 

 

 

40,048

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cost of revenues

$

709

 

 

$

491

 

Research and development

 

3,122

 

 

 

2,918

 

Sales, general and administrative

 

2,722

 

 

 

4,645

 

 

$

6,553

 

 

$

8,054

 

nLIGHT, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

As of

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

134,949

 

 

$

146,534

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

36,912

 

 

 

41,574

 

Inventory

 

77,240

 

 

 

73,746

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

20,398

 

 

 

15,350

 

Total current assets

 

269,499

 

 

 

277,204

 

Restricted cash

 

250

 

 

 

250

 

Lease right-of-use assets

 

17,646

 

 

 

17,048

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

58,309

 

 

 

56,101

 

Intangible assets, net

 

5,996

 

 

 

6,698

 

Goodwill

 

12,405

 

 

 

12,420

 

Other assets

 

3,808

 

 

 

3,897

 

Total assets

$

367,913

 

 

$

373,618

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

23,124

 

 

$

26,347

 

Accrued liabilities

 

13,384

 

 

 

14,730

 

Deferred revenues

 

983

 

 

 

1,629

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

3,141

 

 

 

3,066

 

Total current liabilities

 

40,632

 

 

 

45,772

 

Non-current income taxes payable

 

7,320

 

 

 

7,149

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

15,190

 

 

 

14,612

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

4,193

 

 

 

3,952

 

Total liabilities

 

67,335

 

 

 

71,485

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock – par value

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

477,924

 

 

 

470,760

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(683

)

 

 

(587

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(176,678

)

 

 

(168,055

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

300,578

 

 

 

302,133

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

367,913

 

 

$

373,618

 

nLIGHT, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(8,623

)

 

$

(6,149

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

2,556

 

 

 

2,157

 

Amortization

 

1,182

 

 

 

1,560

 

Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets

 

867

 

 

 

808

 

Provision for (recoveries of) losses on accounts receivable

 

 

 

 

(71

)

Stock-based compensation

 

6,553

 

 

 

8,054

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(4

)

 

 

(11

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

4,690

 

 

 

121

 

Inventory

 

(3,433

)

 

 

(4,405

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(5,061

)

 

 

2,183

 

Other assets

 

(317

)

 

 

(428

)

Accounts payable

 

(3,019

)

 

 

1,437

 

Accrued and other long-term liabilities

 

(1,088

)

 

 

(736

)

Deferred revenues

 

(647

)

 

 

64

 

Lease liabilities

 

(813

)

 

 

(690

)

Non-current income taxes payable

 

153

 

 

 

221

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(7,004

)

 

 

4,115

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(291

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(5,019

)

 

 

(3,134

)

Capitalization of patents

 

(114

)

 

 

(80

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(5,133

)

 

 

(3,505

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from public offerings, net of offering costs

 

 

 

 

82,761

 

Principal payments on debt and financing leases

 

 

 

 

(372

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

689

 

 

 

574

 

Tax payments related to stock award issuances

 

(78

)

 

 

(31

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

611

 

 

 

82,932

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(59

)

 

 

(227

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(11,585

)

 

 

83,315

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

146,784

 

 

 

102,573

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

135,199

 

 

$

185,888

 

Supplemental disclosures:

 

 

 

Cash paid (received) for interest

$

 

 

$

66

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

79

 

 

 

241

 

Operating cash outflows from operating leases

 

1,097

 

 

 

702

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

 

1,470

 

 

 

6,699

 

Accrued purchases of property, equipment and patents

 

2,268

 

 

 

1,698

 

nLIGHT, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net loss

$

(8,623

)

 

$

(6,149

)

Income tax expense

 

343

 

 

 

322

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(29

)

 

 

(26

)

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

 

 

74

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,738

 

 

 

3,717

 

Stock-based compensation

 

6,553

 

 

 

8,054

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,982

 

 

$

5,992

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net loss

 

$

(8,623

)

 

$

(6,149

)

Add back:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation(1)

 

 

6,553

 

 

 

8,054

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

 

472

 

 

 

717

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

(1,598

)

 

$

2,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding

 

 

43,655

 

 

 

40,048

 

Participating securities

 

 

 

 

 

653

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares, basic

 

 

43,655

 

 

 

40,701

 

Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

4,691

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares, diluted

 

 

43,655

 

 

 

45,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.06

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.06

 

(1) There is no income tax effect related to the stock-based compensation adjustment due to the full valuation allowance in the U.S.

 

Contacts

Joseph Corso

Chief Financial Officer

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 566-4460

joe.corso@nlight.net

