nLIGHT Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CAMAS, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference next week. nLIGHT’s presentation will be webcast live on Thursday, January 12th at 12:45pm EST. The presentation material utilized during the conference, as well as the live and archived webcast link of the presentation, will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://investors.nlight.net.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,100 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea, Italy and Austria. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

