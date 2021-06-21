NJ.com Names Visual Lease a Top Workplace in New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestPlacestoWork—Visual Lease, provider of the #1 lease optimization software, has been named a Top Workplace in 2021 by NJ.com. This recognition comes on the heels of the company’s third straight year of double-digit growth.

This award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey, which measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to a company’s success. Organizations were evaluated based on criteria such as their ability to foster alignment, execute on their commitments and stay connected to employees.

“This acknowledgement is particularly important to our organization because it stems from our own employees’ observations,” said Visual Lease’s founder and CEO, Marc Betesh. “We’ve been consistently growing at an accelerated rate and have a tremendous opportunity in front of us – we attribute this to our team. It’s rewarding to know that our commitment to maintaining our culture is recognized.”

Visual Lease was recently honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. In 2020, Visual Lease gained recognition within the top 10 percent on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and the top third of high-growth companies on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500™. Visual Lease was also recognized by NJBIZ as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey and was named No. 10 on NJBIZ’s list of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies in 2020.

To support its rapid growth, Visual Lease plans to fill many more positions across its organization through the end of 2021. To learn more about the company’s culture and open job opportunities, visit its career site.

About Visual Lease



Visual Lease is the provider of the #1 lease optimization software for managing, analyzing, streamlining and reporting on lease portfolios. Developed by industry-leading lease professionals and CPAs, it combines GAAP, IFRS and GASB-compliant lease accounting controls with easy, flexible and automated lease management processes. More than 700 of the world’s largest publicly traded and privately-owned corporations rely on Visual Lease to control their lease portfolios, integrate with their existing business systems and maintain regulatory compliance. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

Contacts

Erica Bonavitacola



Visual Lease



T+1 732 596 8110



ebonavitacola@visuallease.com

Geena Pickering



Gregory FCA



T+1 212 398 9680



gpickering@gregoryfca.com