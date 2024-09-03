Nitto to Launch Counseling System in California, U.S.

– Supporting the U.S. mental health market with a service that enables counselors and psychologists to analyze and visualize physiological data in real time –

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nitto Denko Corporation (TOKYO: 6988) (headquartered: Osaka, Japan, President: Hideo Takasaki, hereafter Nitto) announced that it has launched sales of Counseling System in parts of California, United States from September 2024.









Counseling System is a service that enables real-time analysis and visualization of a client’s physiological data and feed it back to counselors and psychologists.

Counseling System is a service that provides information useful to both the counselor and their clients, using a measurement device worn by the client to analyze and visualize physiological data (changes in blood flow) in real time as stress values generated by an algorithm developed by Nitto.

Members from the American Psychological Association (APA), the largest psychological society in the United States, and other influential experts in the field of mental health are stressing the ever-growing importance of Evidence-Based Practice*1. Using a dedicated wearable device to obtain biofeedback*2, Counseling System has the potential to bring practical benefits to counselors, as it enables them to accurately grasp in real time the reactions to and effects of counseling. From a client perspective too, by providing them information on the effects of received counseling in an objective and visually accessible format, it is anticipated that this information will help them to reaffirm the significance and value of counseling and maintain their motivation to continue receiving counseling care. The first target market under Counseling System’s business strategy is the United States, where counseling has a strong presence. This year, its sales area is limited to parts of California, but Nitto aims to expand sales throughout the U.S. in the future. As of 2024, there are approximately 170,000 counselors holding a nationally recognized qualification in the U.S. The market for counseling is on a scale of 1.78 trillion yen*3 (as of 2022), and it is estimated that approximately 24.3 million clients are actually receiving counseling, and a further 28.6 million people are considered to be potentially in need of counseling care*4.

The Nitto Group places ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) at the core of its management and aims at simultaneously solving social issues and creating economic value. Positioning Power & Mobility, Digital Interface, and Human Life as the three focal domains, the group strives to become an essential company by leveraging the strengths of its technologies in the areas where these domains intersect with each other.

Counseling System is a service born from the fusion of multiple business areas, such as the optical technology that Nitto has cultivated through the development of polarizers and other products, and the development of Nitto’s proprietary algorithms that are critical to the process of visualizing stress values. The Nitto Group will continue to develop its business in the digital health field, including Counseling System, and create new niche-top products that have never existed before.

For further information, please visit Nitto’s official website. (https://www.nitto.com/us/en/products/counseling/)

*1 Integrating clinical judgment with the latest and best research evidence available within the framework of the client’s characteristics, culture, and preference.



https://www.apa.org/practice/guidelines/evidence-based-statement

*2 Measuring physiological indicators such as brain waves, heart rate, and muscle activity using precision instruments, and providing feedback on the information obtained in a way that the client can perceive and understand.



https://www.apa.org/ed/graduate/specialize/biofeedback

*3,*4 PRECEDENCE RESEARCH “U.S. Behavioral Health Market –Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, Forecast 2021 to 2027”, Allied Market Research “Mental Health Market by Disorder, Service, Age Group and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030”, OECD “Tackling the mental health impact of the COVID-19 crisis: An integrated, whole-of-society response”, OECD Statistics, Daiwa Institute of Research “Deepening Health Management in US (2022)”, JETRO “Survey on Digital Health Market Trends in US (2020.3)”

Contacts

Takeshi Nishiwaki / Tomomi Shigeyama



Brand Strategy Department, Nitto Denko Corporation



Email: communication_group@nitto.co.jp

Tel: +81-6-7632-2101 / FAX: +81-6-7632-2568