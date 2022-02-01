Home Business Wire Nitin Jain Joins nVent as SVP of Strategy and Business Development
Nitin Jain Joins nVent as SVP of Strategy and Business Development

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that Nitin Jain joined the company as senior vice president of strategy and business development. In this newly created role reporting directly to CEO Beth Wozniak, Jain will lead strategic planning and inorganic growth opportunities at nVent. He will develop new growth platforms through partnerships, alliances and acquisitions.

“The electrification of everything presents exciting opportunities for nVent to enhance our offerings and further serve our customers. With his strong leadership and deep experience in the electrical industry, Nitin will play a critical role in leading nVent’s strategy while also identifying inorganic opportunities to bolster our growth. We are thrilled to welcome Nitin to the nVent team,” said nVent CEO Beth Wozniak.

Jain has 18 years of global experience in business transformation, corporate development, program management and customer management. Jain joins nVent from Schneider Electric where he spent the past eight years in progressive leadership roles, most recently serving as the vice president of strategy for the digital energy division. Jain’s experience building and executing corporate strategy and leading business transformations will help nVent accelerate its growth strategy and build on its successful acquisition track record.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

