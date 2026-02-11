Niron Magnetics Opens Washington, D.C. Office to Advance Permanent Magnet Supply Chain Independence

World's only producer of Iron Nitride permanent magnets expands presence in nation's capital to accelerate adoption of rare-earth-free magnet technology

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niron Magnetics, the company manufacturing high-performance Iron Nitride permanent magnets made without rare earths, today announced the opening of a Washington, D.C. office to work more closely with the federal government on reducing America's dependence on foreign permanent magnets. With a presence in the nation's capital, Niron Magnetics will leverage its breakthrough Iron Nitride permanent magnet technology to become a central partner in U.S. efforts to secure domestic magnet supply chains for critical applications, including motor vehicles, defense systems, and consumer electronics.

The new D.C. presence comes as federal agencies pursue a comprehensive strategy to secure critical magnet supply chains through multiple pathways. "We've reached an inflection point where our rare-earth-free magnet technology is ready for large-scale deployment, perfectly aligned with Washington's growing urgency around domestic permanent magnet security," said Mark Schramek, VP, Government Affairs. "Opening our D.C. office allows us to engage directly with decision-makers crafting the next generation of manufacturing incentives and supply chain policies. Our online manufacturing pilot plant proves we can deliver on the technology; now we need to ensure the policy infrastructure supports domestic manufacturing at this scale."

Unlike traditional approaches focused on domestic rare earth mining, Niron Magnetics’ Iron Nitride magnets eliminate dependence on scarce rare earth elements. The technology utilizes domestically abundant iron and nitrogen, offering unlimited scalability that is free from geological and geopolitical constraints that limit the availability of rare earth elements. This availability positions Niron Magnetics ideally to serve as a complement to existing federal initiatives around critical mineral security.

"The establishment of our Washington office is the next crucial step in our mission to advance America's magnet supply chain independence," said CEO Jonathan Rowntree. "While efforts to establish domestic rare earth production are crucial for near-term security, our Iron Nitride technology represents the next generation of magnet manufacturing, one that eliminates dependence on scarce rare earth elements entirely. This expansion enables us to work more closely with congressional leaders and federal agencies who recognize that developing rare-earth-free alternatives is essential to long-term strategic resilience."

The expansion supports Niron Magnetics’ ambitious scaling timeline. The company completed a two-year pilot project with the U.S. Department of Energy in late 2024, and broke ground last year on a 1,500 ton per year permanent magnet manufacturing plant in Sartell, MN. The company is also moving forward with plans to build its first 10,000-ton high volume manufacturing plant.

As part of its expanded government engagement, Niron Magnetics also announced that Luke Sandlin, former Senior Legislative Assistant to Majority Whip Tom Emmer, has joined the company as Director of Government Affairs. Sandlin brings deep experience in federal legislative strategy and national security policy, strengthening the company’s ability to navigate upcoming regulatory shifts and work closely with congressional leaders on permanent magnet supply chain issues.

About Niron Magnetics

Niron Magnetics is the world's only producer of high-performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets. The company's Iron Nitride magnet technology delivers advanced permanent magnets that power essential devices across industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and defense applications. Through its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Minnesota, Niron serves leading manufacturers who require reliable, domestically produced permanent magnets for their products. For more information on Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/

