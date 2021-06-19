Home Business Wire Nintendo Switch Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Nintendo Switch Bundle, Joy-Con &...
Nintendo Switch Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Nintendo Switch Bundle, Joy-Con & Games Sales Shared by Save Bubble

Prime Day sales experts have shared all the latest early Nintendo Switch deals for Prime Day, featuring offers on Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch console & more

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best early Nintendo Switch deals for Prime Day, including Nintendo Switch bundle, Nintendo Switch Lite, Joy-Con, game & accessory discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Nintendo Switch deals:

More gaming deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to access the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s live and upcoming deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Nintendo Switch is still the king when it comes to handheld console gaming. With the original Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro, the company is not slowing down any time soon. Various Nintendo Switch bundles that include games such as Animal Crossing, Mario Kart 8 and more, are still being released on a consistent basis. There are also bundles that include different joy-con colors, and bundles for the Nintendo Switch Lite with various color options.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

