Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Metroid Dread Are Now Available in Stores

New Nintendo Switch System With a Vibrant 7-Inch OLED Screen Launches Today, Alongside the Next Installment in the Legendary Sci-Fi Metroid Series

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starting today, the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family of systems is now available in stores. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. This new system gives people another option to play the vast and growing library of Nintendo Switch games how they want and where they want.





But that’s not the only new Nintendo experience launching today. Also available is the next game in the storied Metroid franchise, Metroid Dread. Metroid Dread follows intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran as she descends to a new planet to investigate a mysterious transmission. The Metroid series is a sci-fi epic filled with satisfying exploration, breathless action and an unforgettable story. Metroid Dread concludes the thrilling story arc, focusing on the strange interconnected fates of Samus and the Metroids, and can be equally enjoyed by both longtime fans and newcomers to the series.

“Today is an exciting day for Nintendo fans, with two major new products launching in stores,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. “Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Metroid Dread are both evolutions, one of best-selling hardware and the other of a well-known, loved franchise. Fans that pick up both products together truly won’t believe their eyes when they get to play through Samus’ latest adventure with such immersive picture and sound.”

In addition to the 7-inch OLED screen, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model console also features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage*, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model is now available in stores at a suggested retail price of $349.99. It comes in two color options: Nintendo Switch – OLED Model white set, which features white Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock; and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model neon red/neon blue set, which features neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a black dock. A carrying case and screen protector set is also available to purchase starting today at a suggested retail price of $19.99. For more information about Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/oled-model/.

In the Metroid Dread game, the story of Samus Aran continues after the events of the Metroid Fusion game, as she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation and search for the lost research team. After a harrowing encounter with a living Chozo – a race previously thought to be extinct – she wakes up deep below the surface of the planet. The remote world is inhabited by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces, including the imposing E.M.M.I., DNA-extracting research machines that are now hunting Samus.

While traversing the many environments of planet ZDR, players will acquire new and familiar abilities, like the new Storm Missile or classic Speed Booster. Return to areas and use abilities to find upgrades, alternate paths and a way forward. Explore the sprawling map, evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots and overcome the dread plaguing ZDR.

Metroid Dread is now available in stores, in Nintendo eShop or at Nintendo.com at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Metroid Dread: Special Edition is also now available at a suggested retail price of $89.99. The special edition comes in a steel game case, and includes the game card, five high-quality art cards with key art for each 2D Metroid game and a 190-page art book spanning all five entries in the 2D Metroid saga. For more information about Metroid Dread, visit https://metroid.nintendo.com/.

A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are also available in a two-pack set at a suggested retail price of $29.99. Scanning the Samus amiibo will give players an extra energy tank to increase their health by 100. Additionally, the Samus amiibo can be scanned again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10. The E.M.M.I. amiibo can also be scanned again to replenish some missiles once per day.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* A portion of the internal storage is reserved for use by the system. Players can easily expand storage space using microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately).

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.1 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

