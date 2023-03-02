Nintendo Powers up MAR10 Day With a Month Full of Mario-related Activities

Kids and Families Across the Country Will Be Able To Make Every Day a Mario Day

Yesterday, Nintendo officially kicked off the MAR10 Day celebrations with a party at Nintendo NY starring Mario, Luigi and YouTube superstar Ryan Kaji from Ryan’s World. Today, the celebration continues with a Mushroom Kingdom’s worth of exciting announcements, including a reveal of the new Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle arriving in stores starting on March 10, additional details about Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC (including full track list and the March 9 launch!), a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood, an upcoming Nintendo Switch game sale perfect for Mario fans of all ages and so much more.

“With a wide variety of activities all month long, we want all of Mario’s fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. “We hope fans of all ages will find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create long-lasting memories that will put smiles on their faces – whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood.”

At yesterday’s exclusive event – overalls not required – some of Mario’s youngest fans got a chance to meet Ryan from Ryan’s World and join him for some Nintendo fun. The Nintendo NY store welcomed fans of all ages, including kids from the local Boys & Girls Club, to come and meet Mario and Luigi and check out a variety of Nintendo Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Ryan, a major fan of Nintendo, even got in on the action to play games with some of his fans.

The Mario celebration continues all month long with special events, promotions and activities. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming Mario-related activities that Nintendo has in store:

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle: Make every day a MAR10 Day with a Nintendo Switch system with Red Joy-Con controllers, your choice of a free Mario full game download (a $59.99 value*) and stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie . Anyone that purchases the bundle can select one of the following games: Super Mario Odyssey , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe . The bundle is available starting on March 10 at a suggested retail price of $299.99 at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4: The next eight courses that are part of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass DLC** are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on March 9. The newly added Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups are composed of Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi's Island (which is making its Mario Kart debut!), Tour Bangkok Rush, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium and Tour Singapore Speedway. A new playable character, Birdo, will also be added to the game in this wave of the DLC.

GameStop In-Store Mario Events: Celebrate at select GameStop locations on March 11 from noon to 4 p.m. local time to continue making every day a MAR10 Day! Play games featuring Mario and friends, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and more, and receive free Mario themed-items, while supplies last.

Save on Select Mario Games!: Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with two waves of savings on select Nintendo Switch games. The first half of the sale starts on March 10 (MAR10 Day!) at 12 a.m. PT and lasts until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It features deals on digital games and DLC featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Party Superstars , Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze , Yoshi's Crafted World and Luigi's Mansion 3 . The second wave of the sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale includes savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , Super Mario Odyssey , New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe , Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury . Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day.

Mario & Friends Retail Sale: From March 5 to March 11, fans will also be able to head to select retailers to save up to $20*** on select games featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , Super Mario Odyssey , Super Mario Maker 2 , Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury , Mario Party Superstars and many more. Additionally, fans can save $40 on the high-octane Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit !***

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Opening: The day all Mario fans have been waiting for is finally here! SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood is officially open to the public. At SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, guests can battle Team Bowser on the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride, dine at Toadstool Café, level up with Nintendo-themed merch from the 1-UP Factory store and wear an interactive Power-Up Band (sold separately) to participate in activities throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.

Win a Trip to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD!: My Nintendo wants to send you to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood! Starting on March 10 until April 25, head to https://my.nintendo.com/ to enter the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Family Fun Sweepstakes. One lucky winner with up to three guests will win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and see the Mushroom Kingdom in real life!****

My Nintendo wants to send you to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood! Starting on March 10 until April 25, head to https://my.nintendo.com/ to enter the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Family Fun Sweepstakes. One lucky winner with up to three guests will win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and see the Mushroom Kingdom in real life!**** Play Nintendo Fun: Kids can also join in on the Mario fun, today and every day, with activities and videos at Play Nintendo. Visit the Play Nintendo website and Play Nintendo YouTube channel for DIY crafts, quizzes, gameplay and more featuring Mario and friends!

For a full list of MAR10 Day activities, including special announcements from Nintendo’s partners at LEGO, First 4 Figures and PDP Promotions, please visit http://mario.nintendo.com.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Bonus value based on manufacturer’s suggested retail price when purchasing items separately. Actual savings may vary.

** Full version of game required to use DLC for that game. Sold separately.

*** Savings based on suggested retail price. Actual savings may vary. Offer valid 3/5/2023-3/11/2023; available while supplies last. See participating retailers for details.

**** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States who are 18 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 12:00AM PT on 3/10/2023 and ends at 11:59PM PT on 4/25/2023. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/); (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/a838b15ba7ad61c9; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ Family Fun Sweepstakes page (https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/a838b15ba7ad61c9) as stated in the Official Rules. One (1) winner will receive a 3 day, 2 night trip for Winner and up to 3 Guests to Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Trip will include: round trip coach (economy) class air transportation for Winner and up to 3 Guests from a major commercial airport near Winner’s home (as determined by Universal Studios Hollywood in its sole discretion) to Los Angeles, California; 2 nights’ standard hotel accommodation (one room, quadruple occupancy, room and tax only) at the Sheraton Universal Hotel (or at another nearby hotel as determined by Universal Studios Hollywood in their sole discretion); non-exclusive ground transportation to and from airport and hotel in Los Angeles, CA; and 2-Day General Admission tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park each for Winner and up to 3 Guests. For a Winner who is a California resident, air transportation may be substituted with another method of transportation by Universal Studios Hollywood in its sole discretion. The Fair Market Value of Prize is $4,746.00 (actual value may vary depending on departure date and location). Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/rules/mynintendo-super-nintendo-world-family-fun-2023-official-sweepstakes. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

