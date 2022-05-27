Nintendo News: Test Your Skills Online with the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick Demo Event!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Mario Strikers: Battle League game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on June 10, and for those of you looking to get a leg up on your competition, here is an early opportunity to help sharpen your skills! The Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick* demo event is now available to download for free in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store, and is open to all Nintendo Switch Online members, as well as anyone using a free Nintendo Switch Online seven-day trial.





The Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo event includes access to exciting online** team battles, available June 3-5, plus a training mode and some pre-season “friendlies” to help you prepare for match day. To get a taste of all the fun in store, check out the recently released Mario Strikers: Battle League – Overview Trailer to see all the ways players can thwack, zap and dropkick their opponents on the way to victory.

The Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo’s training mode*** teaches you all of the basics, from shooting, passing and tackles to more advanced moves and skills, which are necessary for ruling the field. Once you’re accustomed to the controls, you’ll be ready to put everything on the line and take on other budding strikers online in team battles at the following times:

June 3, 8-9 p.m. PT

June 4, 4-5 a.m. PT

June 4, 12-1 p.m. PT

June 4, 8-9 p.m. PT

June 5, 4-5 a.m. PT

June 5, 12-1 p.m. PT

With online matches for the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo event, players can form a team with other players and challenge competitors online. Each team will consist of players from two Nintendo Switch consoles and a maximum of two players per console. It’s possible to team up with random players and invite friends to play together online. Experiment with all 10 characters in the game, test their unique abilities and assemble a team based on your preferred playing style.

Plus, players without an existing Nintendo Switch Online membership can claim a free seven-day trial, even if they’ve used a free trial in the past! Not only does this grant access to the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo event, but players can also experience a week with all the benefits that the Nintendo Switch Online membership has to offer, including access to a curated library of over 100 NES and Super NES titles, online play with compatible titles, cloud saves and more.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is now available for pre-order at select retailers, in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $59.99. After you purchase the full game, you can also look forward to free post-launch updates, including new characters! To learn more information about the game, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/mario-strikers-battle-league-switch/.

* Available to download until June 5. Only training and online matches are included.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Free trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership nor by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*** Online connection required to play.

