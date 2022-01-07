Nintendo News: Kick Off 2022 With the Nintendo eShop New Year Sale

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Now that the new year has officially arrived, so many new possibilities await. To help kick off your year, Nintendo is holding a Nintendo eShop New Year Sale! Starting now until Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save up to 50% on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games. Games featured in the sale include critically acclaimed titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Shin Megami Tensei V and Eastward.





This sale also includes many games with free demos available, so you can try some of these experiences before you purchase them, such as Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise, ARMS and DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2.

If you picked up a new Nintendo Switch system over the holidays and are looking for some new games to start the new year off with a blast, this sale is a great place to start. Or if you’re a long-time Nintendo Switch owner who’s been eyeing a few of these titles, trying demos before you buy is a great way to indulge your curiosity. For the full listing of games on sale, which can be purchased and downloaded directly from Nintendo.com, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#new-year-sale.

Remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points* – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC and more.

The games featured in this year’s Nintendo eShop New Year Sale include:

Wishing you all the best with your gaming adventures in the new year. Be sure to tell a friend if you come across any great discoveries!

* A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point

** Free demo available now in Nintendo eShop.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Kody Kantor



Golin



213-335-5497



kkantor@golin.com

Thierry Nguyen



Golin



213-335-5522



tnguyen@golin.com