Nintendo News: Explore the Full 2D Metroid Saga When Metroid Fusion Lands on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack March 8

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–“X” marks its spot on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Starting March 8, Metroid™ Fusion – the fourth game in the 2D Metroid saga – will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy™ Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. With its arrival, you’ll be able to experience Samus Aran’s full journey across the 2D Metroid series on Nintendo Switch, beginning with the original Metroid game on the NES™ – Nintendo Switch Online library through her most recent mission on Nintendo Switch in Metroid Dread™!





In Metroid Fusion, interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran is attacked by an X parasite while exploring the mysterious planet SR388. This organism is not only deadly, but it can mimic the abilities of any creature it infects – including Samus herself! Saved from the brink thanks to an infusion of Metroid DNA, the X parasite’s only natural predator, she soon discovers that the parasite has spread to the research station orbiting SR388. Weakened and out of options, Samus must do whatever it takes to destroy the X threat before it’s too late.

Embark on this critical mission alongside Samus and experience classic Metroid gameplay while exploring a massive research station teeming with hostile life forms. Collect power-ups – including favorites like Morph Ball and Screw Attack – uncover a multitude of secrets and experience the adventure that links Super Metroid™ to Metroid Dread. But be wary, because the dreadful SA-X, an unstoppable X parasite mimicking Samus, is on the loose … and it’s coming for you.

Once Metroid Fusion arrives, if you want to enjoy the main Metroid series in order, you can play Metroid on the NES – Nintendo Switch Online library, Metroid™ II – Return of Samus™ on the Game Boy™ – Nintendo Switch Online library, Super Metroid on the Super NES™ – Nintendo Switch Online library, Metroid Fusion and then conclude with the latest installment on Nintendo Switch, Metroid Dread. Plus, if you’re an intrepid bounty hunter, you can branch out and play the Metroid Prime™ Remastered game, which is available now!

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game PAC-MAN™ 99.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to a library of classic Nintendo 64™, SEGA Genesis™ and Game Boy Advance games with added online play. A paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon™ 2: Octo Expansion DLC* at no extra cost.

Plus, save on two digital games with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers**, available as a Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive! You can buy a pair of game vouchers for just $99.98 USD and redeem each one for a digital game in the voucher catalog, including to pre-order The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom. The voucher catalog also includes fan favorites like Splatoon™ 3, Pokémon™ Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and many more. Check here often to view a list of eligible Nintendo Switch Game Voucher titles.

Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing™: New Horizons, Mario Strikers™: Battle League, Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

