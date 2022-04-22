Nintendo News: Enter the Splatlands When Splatoon 3 Surfaces on Sept. 9

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#splatoon3–Across Splatsville and the sun-scorched Splatlands desert of the Splatoon 3 game, you’ll engage in ink-soaked battles with other Inklings and Octolings, and discover features, weapons and (of course) the trendiest gear this side of the sun. If you’re game to witness this chaos unfold firsthand, then get ready to dive into the ink when the game launches for the Nintendo Switch system on Sept. 9.





In Splatoon 3, online* 4-v-4 Turf War battles can create heated matches across a mix of new and returning stages, where teams of four face off to cover the most ground in their ink. Newly uncovered footage provides insight on one of these new stages, Eeltail Alley, along with a look at the stringer – a new bow-shaped weapon type that enables you to sling ink sideways and vertically. You can view all of this, plus a glimpse into some new gear and information, by visiting the Nintendo YouTube channel.

In addition to frantic 4-v-4 multiplayer matches, Splatoon 3 also features a fresh single-player campaign and the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode. In the single-player story mode, you’ll join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze. When diving into Salmon Run, you’ll ink up with teammates** to fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses, some of which are colossal in size!

Plus, starting today, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can enjoy the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC on the Nintendo Switch system at no additional cost.*** It’s a great way to train up before the Splatoon 3 game launches for Nintendo Switch! Previously only available as a separate purchase, you now can dive into the large-scale, single-player expansion**** for Splatoon 2 with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership!

In the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC you play as Agent 8, an Octoling who awakens without her memories on a dark subway platform. Navigate a mysterious underground test facility in this adventure that spans 80 missions packed with challenges you won’t find in the main game. Escape from these twisted depths, and you’ll be able to join multiplayer matches as your very own Octoling.

Splatoon 3 is now available for pre-order at select retailers, in the My Nintendo Store and in Nintendo eShop at a suggested retail price of $59.99. To learn more about the game and access all preorder options, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/splatoon-3-switch/.

* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. http://nintendo.com/switch-online

** Additional games and systems required for multiplayer mode. Games and systems sold separately.

*** Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for free access to Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. http://nintendo.com/switch-online

**** Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

