Nintendo News: Celebrate 35 Years of Game Boy With Super Mario Land and More Games, Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online!

Game Boy launched in 1989, and with it arrived classic titles such as Baseball, Alleyway™ and the first Super Mario™ game available on the system, Super Mario Land™. Today, Nintendo Switch Online members* can play all three of these original launch titles as the latest additions to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. All just in time for the system’s 35th anniversary!

GAME BOY

Super Mario Land – Relive Mario’s first Game Boy adventure! Obstacles and enemies of all sorts await you in the scenic kingdoms of Sarasaland, where you’ll travel through ancient ruins, stay afloat in tempestuous waters and navigate challenges aplenty. As Mario, you’ll run, jump and bounce your way to glory on his mission to save Princess Daisy (in her first appearance!) from a mysterious alien and restore peace to the land. This game features some distinct gameplay quirks to discover too, including the Superball Mario powerup and even levels where Mario pilots an airplane and submarine.

Baseball – Pitch in and batter up in this 1989 Game Boy classic. As the pitching team, deliver a series of fastballs while adjusting curve and speed – but be careful not to wear out your pitcher. If the batter connects, your outfield or infield can back you up. Strike out the opposing team, and it’s your turn at offense. As the batting team, shift your batter on the home plate and time their swing at the incoming ball. Try to safely reach the next base, or score for a home run. Strategize your team’s moves and lead your team to victory. Play ball!

Alleyway – Demolish blocks with a bouncing energy ball and try to rack up a high score! As Mario, pilot your spaceship at the gate of the Alleyway and destroy the space grids by deflecting the energy ball toward them. Keep your vessel moving and the ball in play until every block has been cleared to finish the stage. As you progress through each level, you’ll be confronted with the challenge of alternating stages, bonus rounds and more. Speed and quick reflexes will become your strongest allies as you reach to beat the top score. You’re in command in the Alleyway.

Plus, these games join another 1989 Game Boy classic already on the service! Take a spin through history and lock in for line-clearing fun with the Game Boy version of the Tetris™ game, which launched with the system in 1989. Do you have what it takes reach a score of 999,999?

The launch of the Game Boy system in 1989 kicked off a litany of classic games in the following years, many of which you can play on the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. Once you’ve played the above games, why not check out more Game Boy titles available on Nintendo Switch Online, including the daring action of Metroid™ II – Return of Samus™, the rollicking debut of Kirby in Kirby’s Dream Land™, the sequel to Super Mario Land, Super Mario Land™ 2 – 6 Golden Coins™, the quirky and colorful adventure of The Legend of Zelda™: Link’s Awakening DX™, or even hunt for treasure with the invincible Wario in Wario Land™ 3!

With a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership, you can enjoy online play with compatible games, growing libraries of classic games, the ability to save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers**, and several other benefits and special offers. For more information, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

