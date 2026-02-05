Nintendo Download: Estard Island Vocations

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2: DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined – Rediscover a tale of plucky companions brimming with joy and heartbreak as you discover the truth behind why your kingdom is the only remaining island in the world. The game features a new art style that blends diorama visuals with iconic character designs, a streamlined main story, Moonlighting system that allows two vocations to be equipped at once, and more. Experience a timeless classic in a whole new way; DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems.

Game Boy – Nintendo Classics: Yoshi – It’s raining Goombas, Bloopers and Boo Buddies, and you have to help Mario stop the airborne invasion! As the critters fall, catch them on trays. Stack two of a kind and to make both disappear, or capture the whole bunch in-between eggshells. When the eggshells match, out hatches Yoshi and up goes your score! To save the day, switch and shuffle, and don’t let your piles get too high when the action heats up! Yoshi is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members 1 . Balloon Kid – In the little town of Pencilvania, Alice and her younger brother Jim would spend countless days filling the skies with their balloons. One day, Jim tied all of his balloons together to make a beautiful balloon rainbow across the sky, but a sudden strong wind carried him away! As Alice, you must save your brother from peril. Float through eight different stages as you follow Jim’s trail of balloons, collecting as many of them as possible to earn bonuses. Test your piloting skills to avoid enemies, or let go of your balloons to face enemies on the ground. Balloon Kid is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.



MLB The Show 26 – Step up and leave your mark in MLB The Show 26. Discover new Road to The Show mechanics, deeper Franchise experiences, enhanced customization options, and true-to-life on-field action. Compete in the officially licensed Men’s NCAA College World Series, rising from a promising high school talent to one of the all-time MLB greats immortalized in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. MLB The Show 26 launches on Nintendo Switch March 17. Pre-order is available now, with Gold Choice pack included with purchase on Nintendo eShop. You can also pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition for up to four days of early access!

Soundtracks for You and Mii – Having friends over and in need of tunes to set the vibe? Look no further – the Tomodachi Life soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music2! Kick back with the tracks accompanying your Mii character’s island life, like “Afternoon on the Island,” “Mii Apartments” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

