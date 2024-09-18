NinjaOne Wins SC Award for Best Customer Service

Recognition reinforces NinjaOne’s investment in and ongoing commitment to customer success

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NinjaOne®, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security, and visibility, today announced it won the SC Award for Best Customer Service. The SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. The honor highlights NinjaOne’s commitment to put customers’ success above all other priorities and the overall impact of NinjaOne in automating endpoint management.





NinjaOne has a healthy obsession with customer success, as evidenced by a 98 percent Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score. To provide the best possible customer service, the company invests 2-4 times what a typical B2B SaaS company invests in support. This investment enables NinjaOne to offer free and unlimited training, onboarding, and personalized support for every customer, and the company has, on average, under a 30-minute support response time. Additionally, NinjaOne product managers work with customers to drive and develop the product roadmap that solves current and future challenges, which they externally publish in detail.

“Since the very beginning, we have held the notion of providing exceptional engagements for our customers as absolutely critical to our success. This simple concept has allowed us to take a more holistic and consultative approach in enablement, rather than the traditional transactional experience seen in many other organizations,” said Michael Shelton, SVP of Strategy at NinjaOne. “We are humbled and deeply honored to receive this recognition for best customer service from the SC Awards. I want to thank our team for their unrelenting commitment to excellence and our customers for working with us and providing critical feedback on ways that we can continue to provide world-class support. We will forever remain committed to the mantra of providing ‘transformational, not transactional’ engagements and to simplifying the hardest parts of IT.”

“These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments.”

NinjaOne increases productivity, reduces risk, and lowers costs for customers with automated endpoint management, and the company has been named the top-rated software on G2 in eight categories, including endpoint management, RMM, MDM, and patch management.

Learn more about NinjaOne’s approach to customer support here: https://www.scmagazine.com/news/sc-award-winners-2024-ninjaone-best-customer-service.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT, empowering more than 17,000 IT teams with visibility, security, and control over all endpoints. The NinjaOne platform is proven to increase productivity, while reducing risk and IT costs. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class support and is the top-rated software on G2 in seven categories including endpoint management, remote monitoring and management, and patch management.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

Contacts

press@ninjaone.com