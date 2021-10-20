NIL Industry Leader Highlights New Ownership and New Women Athletics Department

BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MatchPoint Connection (MatchPoint), the leading influencer marketing app that connects brands with talent, is perfectly positioned to continue its growth with the recent NCAA ruling that allows collegiate athletes to financially benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). In addition to its mission of assisting all talent categories across the country, MatchPoint has launched a specialized division geared toward female athletes.

At this crucial time for the company, MatchPoint announced new ownership and the appointment of Brian Oliver as Chief Executive Officer and Mackenzie Landry as Chief Brand Officer. After 15 years of experience building a new healthcare organization comprised of 120 million members in 50 states, Oliver is well-prepared for the challenges of creating a business and educating consumers about an industry new to existence. Landry’s background in national real estate representation and her proven marketing abilities are the perfect complement to Oliver’s record. They are joined by an all-star team of industry experts like Jonathan Pixley, VP of Athletic Operations, and Krystal Faircloth, Chief of Content, setting the team up for success.

MatchPoint’s female athletic division was created, because the company saw an overall level of professionalism, yet a lack of representation among women in the NIL space. “Since we’ve launched our platform, there has been an enormous outreach from female athletes all over the country. We love their consistent passion and drive to create great content for businesses, which seems to result in increased revenue for our brands. We want to empower them to leverage their social media following and get ahead in a groundbreaking industry,” Landry says.

MatchPoint is a free iPhone and Android app that matches influencers with businesses, local to national, for paid partnerships and endorsements. The app’s unique algorithm uses hundreds of datapoints and profile interests to populate suggested matches for its users. MatchPoint is the only two-way marketplace app allowing both brands and talent to participate in sending and receiving offers. The company also securely collects and processes payment in app.

Since its launch in July 2021, MatchPoint has already been named one of the top six NIL platforms in the country. The opportunities for college athletes are new and exciting, but MatchPoint also connects talent in other areas, for example, food bloggers, models, musicians, content creators, and professional athletes with businesses looking for influencer partnerships. “We are looking forward to making our mark on this industry. Our team’s expertise is taking care of our members first, so we can ensure a first class experience the moment they download our app,” says Oliver.

