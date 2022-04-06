Nikon Announces the NIKKOR Z 800mm f6.3 VR S Lens; Preorder More Info at B&H Photo

Nikon has released the longest lens for the Z mirrorless camera system yet, which features a distinctly lightweight design that weighs 50% less than its F-mount predecessor.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is excited to announce the Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens. This super-telephoto prime is Nikon’s longest lens for its Z-mount mirrorless system and features a unique design that includes a Phase Fresnel element to dramatically cut the overall weight and size.

With such a long focal length, this lens is ideal for birding, wildlife, and sports subjects—instances where you need to get close to the action or isolate subjects from a distance. Compared to the previous Nikon 800mm f/5.6 lens, for F-mount SLR cameras, this updated Z-mount version has a revised optical design that includes a PF element to reduce the overall weight by 50% and the length by 16%, making for a super-tele prime that can feasibly be used handheld.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens



Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Aperture Range: f/6.3 to f/32

PF Element, 50% Weight Reduction

SR and ED Elements

Nano Crystal Coat

Multi-Focus Stepping Motor AF System

Vibration Reduction Image Stabilization

Customizable Fn and Memory Set Buttons

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

Rotating Tripod Collar

The PF element also contributes to a marked reduction of various abnormalities and is combined with extra-low dispersion (ED) and short-wave refractive (SR) elements to virtually eliminate chromatic aberrations and color fringing for high clarity and color accuracy. A Nano Crystal Coat further improves on contrast by helping to suppress flare and ghosting for improved color accuracy in bright and backlit conditions.

As a lens intended to be used on fast-shooting flagship cameras, like the Nikon Z9, this 800mm incorporates an advanced multi-focus system that uses stepping motors for quick, quiet, and responsive autofocus performance. Also, contributing to the idea of handheld use of the lens, a robust 5 stop-effective Vibration Reduction system helps curb the effects of camera shake and is compatible with Synchro VR, for 5.5 stops of image stabilization, when used on select Z cameras.

In terms of build quality, the lens has a weather-sealed design with rubber gaskets to prevent the ingress of dust and moisture. Fluorine coatings are also featured on the exposed elements to repel dust and markings and make the elements easier to clean. The handling is intuitive, akin to the Z 400mm f/2.8, with a variety of dials, Fn buttons, a focus limiter switch, and a memory set button for easily adjusting settings without needing to take your eye away from the viewfinder. The lens has a well-balanced design for stable panning when shooting atop a tripod or monopod using the rotating tripod mount and it is also compatible with the optional Z Teleconverters TC-1.4x and 2x to further extend the lens’s reach.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens: All the Reach, Half the Weight



Nikon Z 800mm F6.3 VR S Lens First Look



About B&H Photo Video



