Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 Super Telephoto Lens, Learn More at B&H Photo

Photography News: Nikon’s all-new wide-aperture super-telephoto lens features top-of-the-line S-Line optics and Nikon’s best-ever Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings


NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is excited to announce the release of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens. The all-new wide-aperture, super-telephoto lens features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, giving it an effective focal length of 560mm.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1669888-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_400mm_f_2_8.html

Product Highlights:

  • For Z-Mount Mirrorless Cameras
  • Built-In 1.4x Teleconverter
  • Fast f/2.8 Maximum Aperture
  • Ground Aspherical and SR Elements
  • Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings
  • Silky Swift VCM Autofocus
  • 5.5 Stop-Effect Vibration Reduction
  • Customizable Fn Buttons, Fn Ring
  • Built-In Tripod Collar
  • Weather-Sealed Construction

The NIKKOR Z 400mm lens boasts several eye-catching features, including Nikon’s top-of-the-line S-Line optics and Nikon’s best-ever anti-reflective coatings—the Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings. Other notable highlights include the Silky Swift VCM2 autofocus and the optical VR (Vibration Reduction) system, which gives 5.5 stops of stabilization. When used with the Nikon Z9 camera, Synchro VR combines the in-body and in-lens VR stabilization for maximum stability.

For maximum flexibility and intuitive user experience, the new Nikon Z 400mm lens has ergonomically placed, programmable Fn buttons, a new Fn ring, and Memory Set button for recalling focus position, control ring, manual focus ring, and teleconverter settings.

