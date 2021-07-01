Night Lion Security Announces Rebrand & New Leadership

In a shift from services-only to a product focused company Night Lion Security becomes SHADOWBYTE

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Night Lion Security, known for specialized cyber-risk management services and investigations, today announced that it has completed a major rebranding. The newly named SHADOWBYTE shifts focus from services to selling investigative products created by company founder, Dr. Vinny Troia, while investigating some of the world’s largest breaches.

ShadowByte has hired industry veteran Keenan Skelly as CEO. Ms. Skelly, brings 20 years of security and business experience, and has wasted no time in reshaping the future of the rebranded company.

Troia’s 20-year history working on security and investigative projects for the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and top Fortune corporations will be pivotal to his new role focusing on research and development for all company products.

“At Shadowbyte, we are laser focused on building solutions that take the fear proposition out of cybersecurity,” said Skelly. “No fear, just facts.”

Shadowbyte’s flagship product, ARIA (Automated Risk Intelligence & Alerting) is launching with several new features allowing companies to take control of their data, media, brand, and even understand risks to their supply chain.

The company also launched BreachCheck, a free service where people can get any information leaked about them on the dark web. While other companies offer similar capabilities, with BreachCheck we actually provide people with their data instead of just telling them they were part of a breach. This allows anyone to understand all compromised information and take steps to correct it.

“Be aware, not afraid,” said Skelly.

Vinny Troia, the company founder and previous CEO had this to say about the change, “It is the right time for this. The business, the culture of who we are and want to be as a company, has evolved and that is pretty exciting.”

About Shadowbyte

Shadowbyte is a new cybersecurity company with a focus on products for automated risk intelligence and alerting that allows organizations to control their data and identify risks to their supply chain. The company makes it easy for individuals to see what personal information about themselves is posted on the Dark Web and helps individuals take steps to mitigate the risk.

The company will launch a new website at https://www.shadowbyte.com and https://www.breachcheck.io soon, but follow them on Twitter @shadowbyte and @breachcheck.

