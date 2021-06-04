Nicolette Stanise Named as Partner at Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners names Nicolette Stanise as its newest Partner.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daversa Partners, Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies announced today that Nicolette Stanise has been named as the firm’s 14th Partner.





Stanise has become a standout leader within the firm’s consumer practice and has spent the last decade building executive teams for some of the most disruptive consumer and healthcare start-ups across the globe. She has recently built out the VP & C-level leadership teams at Peloton, Warby Parker, FIGS, Wildlife Studios, Tend, Clover Health, Lola, Athletic Brewing, Honor, Houzz, Kodiak Cakes, Cerebelly and others. Stanise has also been recognized for the work she has done for top VC and Private Equity firms such as Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Accel, and Greenoaks Capital.

“The tangible impact that Nicolette has had on this firm for the past 8 years has been unparalleled. Her natural ability to lead, combined with her unmatched work ethic is how she built her reputation in market as a top tier headhunter that delivers game changing talent with aggressive speed,” said Paul Daversa, CEO of Daversa Partners.

Stanise commented, “For the last 8 years I have been fortunate enough to work side by side with some of the best team members, mentors, and leaders Technology has to offer. To Paul and the entire Partnership, I am immensely grateful that you have always been a part of my journey but especially thankful for the emphasis that Daversa Partners puts on continuous and never ending learning and development. This, without a doubt, has played a leading role in my success both at the firm and in industry.”

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and 8 offices, giving our high- performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart…and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit www.daversapartners.com.

