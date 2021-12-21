Nicole Bulgarino Named Honoree on the 2021 Environment + Energy Leader 100 List

E+E 100 awards honors individuals who are creating new solutions and best practices to help achieve greater environmental and energy success.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction—Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that Executive Vice President and General Manager of Federal Solutions, Nicole Bulgarino has been named to the 2021 Environment + Energy Leader 100 list.

The Federal Solutions team has designed and developed some of the most innovative and complex energy efficiency and renewable energy projects on behalf of the company for government agencies including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Department of Justice, and more, leading to the implementation of over $2 billion in Federal projects throughout Ms. Bulgarino’s career. Ms. Bulgarino has played an essential role in Ameresco’s growth and is an advocate for smart, meaningful innovation.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Environment+Energy Leader 100 recognizes those environment and energy “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management.

“The Honorees on the annual list show groundbreaking work and dedication to the field of sustainability and energy management,” says Paul Nastu, President of Environment+Energy Leader. “We’re thrilled to recognize this year’s Honorees and congratulate all who made the list.”

“I’ve had the distinct privilege of working closely with Nicole since she started as a project engineer at Ameresco in 2004,” said George Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco. “As soon as she began her role with our company, it was clear that her passion, dedication, and expertise in the field would lead her to great success. It has been a pleasure and an honor to see her grow over the years and I am proud of the leader she has become. When I founded Ameresco in 2000, I dreamed the company would be seen as a leader in innovative clean energy solutions, and now that it has come to fruition, I realize it would not have been possible without Nicole’s guidance and management. I am eager to see all that she accomplishes in the coming years because her knowledge and passion is palpable and inspires others to think innovatively.”

Nominations for the E+E 100 are made by Environment+Energy Leader readers and others that work in the industry, are vetted thoroughly and then the Environment+Energy Leader team and a select group of advisors from the industry make the final Honoree selections. See this year’s honorees and past honorees here: https://www.environmentalleader.com/ee-100-honorees/.

To learn more about Ameresco and its energy efficient solutions, please visit www.ameresco.com.

About Environment+Energy Leader

For fifteen years, Environment+Energy Leader (www.environmentenergyleader.com) has provided news, best practices and research that has influenced environment, energy and sustainability conversations–and powered decision-making. We have a wide range of professional resources, including our website, newsletters, awards programs, webinars, reports, white papers and conferences to help you tackle environment and energy management challenges in order to reduce costs, increase efficiency and minimize resource waste. Environment+Energy Leader is published by Business Sector Media LLC.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

