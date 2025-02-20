NICE Reports 25% Year-Over-Year Cloud Revenue Growth for the Full-Year 2024

  • Total annual revenue growth of 15% year over year to $2.7 billion
  • Record high annual operating margin drives record EPS and 48% year over year growth in cash flow from operations to $833 million

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods of the previous year.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Total revenue was $721.6 million and increased 16%

Total revenue was $721.6 million and increased 16%

Cloud revenue was $533.9 million and increased 24%

Cloud revenue was $533.9 million and increased 24%

Operating income was $154.3 million and increased 26%

Operating income was $227.3 million and increased 22%

Operating margin was 21.4% compared to 19.7% last year

Operating margin was 31.5% compared to 30.0% last year

Diluted EPS was $1.54 and increased 24%

Diluted EPS was $3.02 and increased 28%

Operating cash flow was $249.5 million and increased 38%

 

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Total revenue was $2,735.3 million and increased 15%

Total revenue was $2,735.3 million and increased 15%

Cloud revenue was $1,984.2 million and increased 25%

Cloud revenue was $1,984.2 million and increased 25%

Operating income was $546.0 million and increased 25%

Operating income was $849.6 million and increased 21%

Operating margin was 20.0% compared to 18.3% last year

Operating margin was 31.1% compared to 29.6% last year

Diluted EPS was $6.76 and increased 32%

Diluted EPS was $11.12 and increased 27%

Operating cash flow was $832.6 million and increased 48%

 

“We’re pleased to report a strong finish to 2024 capped off by an exceptional fourth quarter with double digit growth in total revenue, cloud revenue and further acceleration of our industry leading profitability,” said Scott Russell, CEO of NICE. “Our full-year 2024 strong top line results were fueled by a 25% year-over-year growth in cloud revenue, which reached $2 billion. Further, our leadership in CX AI was exemplified by the strong adoption of our advanced AI solutions which were included in 97% of our large enterprise CXone Mpower deals over $1 million ARR. Our profitability reached new heights with a 150-basis point increase in our non-GAAP operating margin, climbing to 31.1%. Additionally, our outstanding operating cash flow growth in 2024, which increased 48% year-over-year to $833 million, positions us with a significant competitive advantage to drive future organic and inorganic expansion.”

Mr. Russell continued, “AI is revolutionizing the CX industry, and CXone Mpower’s agentic AI is unlocking new levels of growth by delivering further efficiency and exceptional customer experiences. I joined NICE for its undisputed leadership and its unique ability to seize this growth opportunity. We will put our industry-leading platforms front and center, we will lead the CX-AI revolution and we will further scale through expansion of our ecosystem. Our decades of deep CX domain expertise, industry-leading AI platform, relentless innovation and great financial strength strongly positions us to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and accelerate into the future.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues:
Fourth quarter 2024 total revenues increased 16% year over year to $721.6 million compared to $623.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full year 2024 total revenues increased 15% to $2,735.3 million compared to $2,377.5 million for the full year 2023.

Gross Profit:
Fourth quarter 2024 gross profit was $489.2 million compared to $422.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 gross margin was 67.8% compared to 67.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full year 2024 gross profit was $1,825.7 million compared to $1,609.3 million for the full year 2023. Full year 2024 gross margin was 66.7% compared to 67.7% for the full year 2023.

Operating Income:
Fourth quarter 2024 operating income increased 26% to $154.3 million compared to $122.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 operating margin was 21.4% compared to 19.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full year 2024 operating income was $546.0 million compared to $435.2 million for the full year 2023. Full year 2024 operating margin was 20.0% compared to 18.3% for the full year 2023.

Net Income:
Fourth quarter 2024 net income increased 22% to $99.5 million compared to $81.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 net income margin was 13.8% compared to 13.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full year 2024 net income was $442.6 million compared to $338.3 million for the full year 2023. Full year 2024 net income margin was 16.2% compared to 14.2% for the full year 2023.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Fully diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 24% to $1.54 compared to $1.24 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2024 increased 32% to $6.76 compared to $5.11 for the full year 2023.

Cash Flow and Cash Balance:
Fourth quarter 2024 operating cash flow was $249.5 million and full year 2024 operating cash flow was $832.6 million.

In the fourth quarter 2024, $95.2 million was used for share repurchases and for the full year 2024, $369.2 million were used for share repurchases.

As of December 31, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,621.7 million. Our debt, was $458.8 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $1,162.9 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues:
Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP total revenues increased 16% to $721.6 million compared to $623.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full year 2024 non-GAAP total revenues increased 15% to $2,735.3 million compared to $2,377.5 million for the full year 2023.

Gross Profit:
Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP gross profit increased to $515.3 million compared to $448.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP gross margin was 71.4% compared to 71.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full year 2024 gross profit was $1,942.7 million compared to $1,708.8 million for the full year 2023. Full year 2024 non-GAAP gross margin was 71.0% compared to 71.9% for the full year 2023.

Operating Income:
Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating income increased 22% to $227.3 million compared to $186.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating margin was 31.5% compared to 30.0% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full year 2024 non-GAAP operating income increased 21% to $849.6 million compared to $703.8 million for the full year 2023. Full year 2024 non-GAAP operating margin was 31.1% compared to 29.6% for the full year 2023.

Net Income:
Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income increased 26% to $195.8 million compared to $154.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income margin totaled 27.1% compared to 24.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full year 2024 non-GAAP net income increased 25% to $728.4 million compared to $582.7 million for the full year 2023. Full year 2024 non-GAAP net income margin was 26.6% compared to 24.5% for the full year 2023.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Fourth quarter 2024 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 28% to $3.02 compared to $2.36 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full year 2024 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 27% to $11.12 compared to $8.79 for the full year 2023.

First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance:

First-Quarter 2025:
First-quarter 2025 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $693 million to $703 million, representing 6% year over year growth at the midpoint.

First-quarter 2025 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $2.78 to $2.88, representing 10% year over year growth at the midpoint.

Full-Year 2025:
Full-year 2025 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2,918 million to $2,938 million, representing 7% year over year growth at the midpoint.

Full-year 2025 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $12.13 to $12.33, representing 10% year over year growth at the midpoint.

The above full year 2025 guidance includes the expectation of 12% year over year growth in cloud revenue.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today, February 20, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website. To access, please register by clicking here: https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related and other expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “seek”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “project”, “anticipate”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, performance, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economic environment, and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties, contingencies, and risks, including, economic, competitive and other factors, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands

 

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Unaudited

Audited

 

ASSETS

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

481,712

$

511,795

Short-term investments

 

1,139,996

 

896,044

Trade receivables

 

643,985

 

585,154

Debt hedge option

 

-

 

121,922

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

239,080

 

197,967

 

 

Total current assets

 

2,504,773

 

2,312,882

 

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

Property and equipment, net

 

185,292

 

174,414

Deferred tax assets

 

219,232

 

178,971

Other intangible assets, net

 

231,346

 

305,501

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

93,083

 

104,565

Goodwill

 

1,849,668

 

1,821,969

Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

 

212,512

 

219,332

 

 

Total long-term assets

 

2,791,133

 

2,804,752

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

5,295,906

$

5,117,634

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade payables

$

110,603

$

66,036

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

 

299,367

 

302,649

Current maturities of operating leases

 

12,554

 

13,747

Debt

 

458,791

 

209,229

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

593,109

 

528,660

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,474,424

 

1,120,321

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

 

66,289

 

52,458

Operating leases

 

92,258

 

102,909

Deferred tax liabilities

 

1,965

 

8,596

Debt

 

-

 

457,081

Other long-term liabilities

 

57,807

 

21,769

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

218,319

 

642,813

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Nice Ltd's equity

 

3,589,742

 

3,341,132

Non-controlling interests

 

13,421

 

13,368

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

3,603,163

 

3,354,500

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

5,295,906

$

5,117,634

 

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

 

Quarter ended

Year to date

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

 

Revenue:

Cloud

$

533,947

 

$

428,986

$

1,984,160

 

$

1,581,825

 

Services

 

149,650

 

 

162,365

 

596,031

 

 

641,387

 

Product

 

38,003

 

 

31,841

 

155,081

 

 

154,296

 

Total revenue

 

721,600

 

 

623,192

 

2,735,272

 

 

2,377,508

 

 

Cost of revenue:

Cloud

 

180,110

 

 

146,510

 

699,713

 

 

553,654

 

Services

 

47,009

 

 

48,674

 

184,410

 

 

188,890

 

Product

 

5,267

 

 

5,694

 

25,401

 

 

25,629

 

Total cost of revenue

 

232,386

 

 

200,878

 

909,524

 

 

768,173

 

 

Gross profit

 

489,214

 

 

422,314

 

1,825,748

 

 

1,609,335

 

 

Operating expenses:

Research and development, net

 

94,753

 

 

81,119

 

360,607

 

 

322,708

 

Selling and marketing

 

176,813

 

 

154,500

 

642,251

 

 

599,114

 

General and administrative

 

63,336

 

 

64,030

 

276,936

 

 

252,286

 

Total operating expenses

 

334,902

 

 

299,649

 

1,279,794

 

 

1,174,108

 

 

Operating income

 

154,312

 

 

122,665

 

545,954

 

 

435,227

 

 

Financial expenses (income) and other, net

 

(16,938

)

 

2,635

 

(58,872

)

 

(22,473

)

 

Income before tax

 

171,250

 

 

120,030

 

604,826

 

 

457,700

 

Taxes on income

 

71,741

 

 

38,378

 

162,238

 

 

119,399

 

Net income

$

99,509

 

$

81,652

$

442,588

 

$

338,301

 

 
 

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.56

 

$

1.29

$

6.97

 

$

5.32

 

Diluted

$

1.54

 

$

1.24

$

6.76

 

$

5.11

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

 

63,720

 

 

63,283

 

63,483

 

 

63,590

 

Diluted

 

64,802

 

 

65,749

 

65,506

 

 

66,265

 

 

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Quarter ended

Year to date

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

 

Operating Activities

 

Net income

$

99,509

 

$

81,652

 

$

442,588

 

$

338,301

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

 

48,776

 

 

41,212

 

 

205,020

 

 

167,360

 

Share-based compensation

 

48,185

 

 

46,170

 

 

182,067

 

 

176,658

 

Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities

 

(3,135

)

 

436

 

 

(9,861

)

 

2,480

 

Deferred taxes, net

 

(1,312

)

 

(35,833

)

 

(40,261

)

 

(66,620

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade Receivables, net

 

(20,993

)

 

(16,572

)

 

(61,025

)

 

(34,292

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(2,625

)

 

95,413

 

 

25,040

 

 

73,052

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

3,025

 

 

3,833

 

 

12,951

 

 

12,518

 

Trade payables

 

39,319

 

 

2,642

 

 

43,965

 

 

3,426

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

63,507

 

 

(27,012

)

 

41,952

 

 

(55,703

)

Deferred revenue

 

(19,138

)

 

(6,285

)

 

3,049

 

 

(45,947

)

Realized loss on marketable securities, net

 

-

 

 

12,271

 

 

-

 

 

12,271

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(2,767

)

 

441

 

 

(13,291

)

 

(11,100

)

Amortization of discount on long-term debt

 

430

 

 

1,166

 

 

1,834

 

 

4,615

 

Loss from extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

16

 

 

-

 

 

53

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(3,054

)

 

(18,258

)

 

(3,054

)

 

(18,258

)

Other

 

(205

)

 

(796

)

 

1,667

 

 

2,616

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

249,522

 

 

180,496

 

 

832,641

 

 

561,430

 

 

Investing Activities

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(7,567

)

 

(6,079

)

 

(34,962

)

 

(29,205

)

Purchase of Investments

 

(362,822

)

 

(29,620

)

 

(938,154

)

 

(230,263

)

Proceeds from Investments

 

77,086

 

 

129,006

 

 

705,332

 

 

436,044

 

Capitalization of internal use software costs

 

(16,819

)

 

(13,868

)

 

(64,805

)

 

(54,974

)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(20,309

)

 

(396,780

)

 

(64,816

)

 

(415,185

)

Net cash provided used in investing activities

 

(330,431

)

 

(317,341

)

 

(397,405

)

 

(293,583

)

 

Financing Activities

 

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options

 

723

 

 

803

 

 

3,063

 

 

2,570

 

Purchase of treasury shares

 

(95,156

)

 

(69,026

)

 

(369,196

)

 

(288,443

)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

 

(355

)

 

(291

)

 

(3,036

)

 

(1,771

)

Repayment of debt

 

-

 

 

(1,071

)

 

(87,435

)

 

(2,628

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(94,788

)

 

(69,585

)

 

(456,604

)

 

(290,272

)

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

(8,174

)

 

3,754

 

 

(6,914

)

 

2,643

 

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(183,871

)

 

(202,676

)

 

(28,282

)

 

(19,782

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

$

668,903

 

$

715,990

 

$

513,314

 

$

533,096

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

485,032

 

$

513,314

 

$

485,032

 

$

513,314

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

481,712

$

511,795

$

481,712

$

511,795

Restricted cash included in other current assets

$

3,320

$

1,519

$

3,320

$

1,519

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows

$

485,032

$

513,314

$

485,032

$

513,314

 

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

 

Quarter ended

Year to date

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP revenues

$

721,600

 

$

623,192

 

$

2,735,272

 

$

2,377,508

 

Non-GAAP revenues

$

721,600

 

$

623,192

 

$

2,735,272

 

$

2,377,508

 

 
 

GAAP cost of revenue

$

232,386

 

$

200,878

 

$

909,524

 

$

768,173

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud

 

(19,592

)

 

(17,935

)

 

(93,370

)

 

(75,667

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product

 

-

 

 

(255

)

 

(410

)

 

(1,021

)

Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1,2)

 

(3,520

)

 

(4,605

)

 

(12,549

)

 

(10,965

)

Cost of services revenue adjustment (1)

 

(2,966

)

 

(3,142

)

 

(10,472

)

 

(11,906

)

Cost of product revenue adjustment (1)

 

(18

)

 

15

 

 

(108

)

 

121

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

206,290

 

$

174,956

 

$

792,615

 

$

668,735

 

 
 

GAAP gross profit

$

489,214

 

$

422,314

 

$

1,825,748

 

$

1,609,335

 

Gross profit adjustments

 

26,096

 

 

25,922

 

 

116,909

 

 

99,438

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

515,310

 

$

448,236

 

$

1,942,657

 

$

1,708,773

 

 
 

GAAP operating expenses

$

334,902

 

$

299,649

 

$

1,279,794

 

$

1,174,108

 

Research and development (1,2)

 

(6,461

)

 

(6,997

)

 

(28,822

)

 

(31,402

)

Sales and marketing (1,2)

 

(15,565

)

 

(11,515

)

 

(57,891

)

 

(48,048

)

General and administrative (1,2)

 

(21,628

)

 

(34,588

)

 

(81,042

)

 

(92,291

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(6,263

)

 

(3,506

)

 

(22,087

)

 

(15,757

)

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission

 

-

 

 

22

 

 

24

 

 

128

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

3,054

 

 

18,258

 

 

3,054

 

 

18,258

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

288,039

 

$

261,323

 

$

1,093,030

 

$

1,004,996

 

 
 

GAAP financial and other income, net

$

(16,938

)

$

2,635

 

$

(58,872

)

$

(22,473

)

Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt

 

(430

)

 

(1,182

)

 

(1,834

)

 

(4,668

)

Realized loss on marketable securities, net

 

-

 

 

(12,271

)

 

-

 

 

(12,271

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(115

)

 

(817

)

Non-GAAP financial and other income, net

 

(17,368

)

 

(10,818

)

 

(60,821

)

 

(40,229

)

 
 

GAAP taxes on income

$

71,741

 

$

38,378

 

$

162,238

 

$

119,399

 

Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments

 

(22,878

)

 

4,464

 

 

19,787

 

 

41,937

 

Non-GAAP taxes on income

$

48,863

 

$

42,842

 

$

182,025

 

$

161,336

 

 
 

GAAP net income

$

99,509

 

$

81,652

 

$

442,588

 

$

338,301

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

25,855

 

 

21,696

 

 

115,867

 

 

92,445

 

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission

 

-

 

 

(22

)

 

(24

)

 

(128

)

Share-based compensation (1)

 

49,720

 

 

47,298

 

 

187,717

 

 

180,504

 

Acquisition related expenses (2)

 

438

 

 

13,534

 

 

3,167

 

 

13,987

 

Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt

 

430

 

 

1,182

 

 

1,834

 

 

4,668

 

Realized loss on marketable securities, net

 

-

 

 

12,271

 

 

-

 

 

12,271

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(3,054

)

 

(18,258

)

 

(2,939

)

 

(17,441

)

Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments

 

22,878

 

 

(4,464

)

 

(19,787

)

 

(41,937

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

195,776

 

$

154,889

 

$

728,423

 

$

582,670

 

 
 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

1.54

 

$

1.24

 

$

6.76

 

$

5.11

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

3.02

 

$

2.36

 

$

11.12

 

$

8.79

 

 

Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

64,802

 

 

65,749

 

 

65,506

 

 

66,265

 

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

64,802

 

 

65,749

 

 

65,506

 

 

66,265

 


