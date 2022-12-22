Nicalis Now Shipping Physical Copies of the Binding of Isaac: Repentance

Available For Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NintendoSwitch–Nicalis, Inc. announces that physical copies of The Binding of Isaac: Repentance for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are in stock and now shipping from the Nicalis Online Store at store.nicalis.com.

The ultimate entry in the extremely popular video-game series, Repentance takes The Binding of Isaac to new heights with an extraordinary amount of new and updated content. New items, new playable characters, new bosses and new challenges are among the many secret surprises that will delight both longtime fans and new players alike.

Developed by Nicalis, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is available in both a standard version ($59.99) and a highly collectible deluxe version called the Leviathan Box ($79.99). Both versions come with reversible box art and a special booklet featuring Isaac and his mom. The Leviathan Box also includes an embossed outer sleeve, a foil logo sticker and two exclusive cards for use with The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls tabletop card game. The Leviathan Box is available exclusively at store.nicalis.com.

About Nicalis, Inc.

Based in Southern California and founded in 2007, Nicalis, Inc. is a leading developer and publisher of highly polished, retro-inspired video games including The Binding of Isaac series and Crystal Crisis.

“Nintendo Switch” is a trademark of Nintendo. “PlayStation” is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Xbox” is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2022 Nicalis, Inc, All rights reserved.

Contacts

For more information, please contact: pr@nicalis.com.